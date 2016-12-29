Listen to the story

STATE FARM HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC

COLUMBIA HICKMAN 69, ALTON 16: Kenya Burnett and Rayn Talley each had four points as Alton fell to Columbia Hickman 69-16 in an opening-round game of the State Farm Holiday Hoops Classic in Jefferson City, Mo., Wednesday.

The Redbirds fell to 2-10 on the year.

Nyjah White led the Kewpies with 20 points, with Danni Nichols adding 13 and Emma Chapman 11.

The Redbirds meet host school Jefferson City Helias in a consolation semifinal at 4 p.m. today.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

GREENFIELD 46, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 22: Greenfield got out to a 28-15 lead at the half and went on to defeat East Alton-Wood River 46-22 in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament Wednesday.

The Oilers fell to 2-12 on the year.

Carly Campbell led EAWR with nine points, with Kayla Brantley adding six. Kassidy Walters led Greenfield with 14 points, with Haley Vetter and Macy Walker each having seven points.

The Oilers complete group play with a game against Staunton at 12:30 p.m. today.

GILLESPIE 47, BUNKER HILL 44: Mallory Schwegel had 26 points for Bunker Hill as the Minutemaids fell to Gillespie 47-44 in a Carlinville Holiday Tournament group-play game Wednesday.

The Minutemaids fell to 3-6.

Madelyn Allman and Ashley Dey each had six points. Paige Neimeyer led the Miners with 22 points, with Amanda Schmidt adding 18.

B-Hill takes on Greenfield at 1:30 p.m. today.

LEBANON-TRENTON HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

CHESTER 55, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 46: Chester eliminated Piasa Southwestern 55-46 Wednesday in a consolation semifinal game of the Lebanon-Trenton Holiday Tournament.

The Piasa Birds fell to 2-10 on the year.

DUCHESNE HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL

GRANITE CITY 43, DUCHESNE 33: Addaya Moore's 16 points led Granite City to a 43-33 win over host Duchesne in the semifinals of the Duchesne Holiday Invitational Wednesday.

The 4-4 Warriors will take on Tolton in the final at 6:30 p.m. today.

Granite took a 24-14 lead on the Pioneers at the half and ran out winners.

Donyal Garrett added 12 points and Akila Fultz seven for GCHS. Natalie Schroeder had 12 points for the Pioneers and Amy Edmondson seven.

