MONDAY, JAN. 23 GIRL'S BASKETBALL ROUND-UP

48TH ANNUAL CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

FATHER MCGIVNEY 59, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT 22

Jacksonville opened up the game with a three-pointer from Lilly Geirnaeirt to take an early lead, but after back-to-back buckets from the Griffins, the Rockets never led again.

McGivney led the whole way after that growing their lead throughout. They led by scores of 12-7 after the first quarter, 36-13 at the half, and 53-17 after three.

All but two McGivney girls got on the scoresheet.

They were led by Sami Oller with 12 points and Mary Harkens with nine. Emma Martinez and Emily Johnson each scored seven. Julia Stobie had six.

Devin Ellis and Sophia Ivnik each scored four. Claire Stanhaus, Izzie Venarsky, Mia Lieberman, Alexis Bond, and Jada Zumwalt each scored two points.

The Griffins improve to 21-3 while Jacksonville falls to 13-9.

The No. seeded Griffins move on to the semifinals on Thursday.

NOKOMIS 43, CARROLLTON 38

The Redskins defeated the host Hawks in another quarterfinal matchup in the Carrollton Tournament Monday night. It was the tournament's No. 4 seed beating the No. 5 in a close game.

Nokomis climbs to 12-3 on the season while Carrollton falls to 16-4.

Emma Sneddon led all scorers for the Redskins with 15 points followed by Hailey Engelman with 11. Audrey Sabol scored nine points and Addison Dangbar scored five.

Nokomis will meet McGivney in the semifinals on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

GREENFIELD 47, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 23

The other two quarterfinal games will be tonight at 6:30 and 8 p.m. First Marquette Catholic (14-10) will take on West Central (13-7) followed by Hardin-Calhoun (19-5) and Gateway Legacy Christian (9-8). The winners of those games will play in the 8 p.m. semifinal on Thursday.

REGULAR SEASON GAMES

Article continues after sponsor message

WOOD RIVER 59, WHITE HALL-NORTH GREENE 20

Three scorers got into double-digits for the Oilers. Ocean Bland led with her 20 points while Jordan Ealey and Milla LeGette each scored 13.

Wood River led the entire way by scores of 18-3 after one, 34-6 at the half, and 48-14 after three.

The Oilers improve to 8-16 on the season.

TRIAD 49, GILLESPIE 25

In a regular season game, Triad went out to a 29-12 first-half lead to take the win over Gillespie at Rich Mason Gym.



Savannah Hildebrand led the Knights with 16 points, while both Maddie Hunt and Makenna Witham scored eight points each.



Triad is now 5-17, while the Miners go to 13-12.



CARLINVILLE 33, ROXANA 26

Carlinville used an 11-2 third-quarter run to help hold off a fourth-quarter Roxana rally to take the win at the Carlinville Big House.



Isabella Tiburzi led the Cavaliers with 19 points, while Jordyn Loveless added six points.



Carlinville is now 12-11, while the Shells go to 5-14.

EAST ST. LOUIS 65, WATERLOO 57

Each team had a player with a stellar performance. Waterloo's Norah Gum led all scorers with 35 points and nine rebounds, but, East Side's Shakara McCline's 31 points and five rebounds pretty much canceled it out.

They were the only two in double digits.

Alicia Cross and Camya Pitts each scored eight for the Flyerettes while Ryale Mosly scored seven.

East St. Louis led 22-8 after the first quarter, but the Bulldogs went on a 22-15 run in the second to make things interesting.

Eventually, East Side hung on and improved to 9-16 on the season. Waterloo falls to 14-9.

HIGHLAND 44, HILLSBORO 37

RED BUD 57, VALMEYER 41

SALEM 51, CENTRALIA 33Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this: