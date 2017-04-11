GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts were shining stars during Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ (GSSI) All That Glitters award ceremony on April 1, 2017 at the Holiday Inn in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. Each year, the banquet recognizes Girl Scouts from across southern Illinois who achieve significant accomplishments in community service and leadership.

Awardees included recipients of the Girl Scout Gold Award, the top individual award a Girl Scout can earn, as well as the Girl Scout Silver Award, which is the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn. Fifteen Girl Scouts also were honored with the Trifecta Award, which recognizes the outstanding accomplishment of earning the Girl Scout Bronze Award, the Girl Scout Silver Award and the Girl Scout Silver Award. In addition, Kathleen McCracken from Edwardsville, Caroline Stewart from Belleville and Kayli Worthey from Neoga were named Graduating Girl Scouts for their extraordinary Girl Scout careers. McCracken and Stewart received a $500 scholarship funded by GSSI’s Annual Brownie Haunted Camp event, while Worthey received a $1,000 scholarship funded by GSSI’s staff giving campaign.

Please see the following list for a full description of awards, as well as a list of this year’s awardees.

The Girl Scout Gold Award recognizes leadership, effort and impact that Girl Scout Seniors and Girl Scout Ambassadors have had on their communities. Only about 5 percent of eligible girls take the rigorous path toward earning this prestigious award, but those who complete the journey change the lives of others and their own in amazing and significant ways. This year’s Girl Scout Gold Award recipients include:

Belleville: Amelia Schmitz*

Caroline Stewart*

Carbondale: Josefina Pimentel

Collinsville: Emily Baima*

Elizabeth Burr*

Lauren Carter*

Columbia: Hannah Redinger*

Kelsey Weatherford*

Glen Carbon: Sarah Goldacker

Granite City: Hannah Grotecke

Dakota Smallie*

Shelby Tingley

Highland: Johannah Comish*

Millstadt: Gabriella Holmes*

Nashville: Alexandra Waugh

Neoga: Kayli Worthey

O’Fallon: Elizabeth Boehning*

Caitlin Lloyd

Lauren Lundy

Jordyn Thompson*

Red Bud: Cecelia Cowell*

Swansea: Sarah Eversman

Troy: Kaitlyn Barnett*

Madeleine Renken*

Please note – girls with an asterisk (*) by their names also earned the Girl Scout Trifecta Award. The Girl Scout Trifecta Award recognizes GSSI Girl Scouts who have earned the Girl Scout Bronze Award, Girl Scout Silver Award and the Girl Scout Gold Award.

The Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn, is symbolic of accomplishments in Girl Scouting and community activities as a girl becomes her best self and builds the world around her. The Girl Scout Silver Award project benefits a girl’s community and can be earned as an individual or as part of a group. This year’s Girl Scout Silver Award recipients include:

Anna: Olivia Capel

Hannah Miller

Belleville: Katelynn Allen

Natalee Brannaman

Ayanna Brown

Kennedy Elbe

OIivia Futrell

Megan Gebke

Allyson Nowak

Tia Perkins

Katherine Satterfield

Kalynn Schwoebel

Kaeloni Slawter

Annette Smith

Zoe Smith

Kamela Straub

Breese: Brooke Bassler

Grace Kahrhoff

Carlyle: Alyssa Becker

Charleston: Cheyenne Hunter

Dorsey: Gwynn Frisbie Firsching

Edwardsville: Kamryn Van Arsdale

Effingham: Sydney Hodge

Glen Carbon: Olivia Bell

Madeleine Loyet

Kristen Valley

Granite City: Randi Ulrich

Highland: Allison Workman

Olivia Owens

Fayth Whicker

Hoyleton: Kimberly Stegman

Jonesboro: Olivia Bowen

Annalee Keller

Libby Smith

Jaley Watkins

Lebanon: Emmaleigh Fox

Macedonia: Allie Dial

Marine: Jillianne Martin

Mascoutah: Alexys Nieves

Madison Sanker

Medora: Molly Hasquin

Metropolis: Autumn Cofield

Lily Conkle

Grace Davis

Alexis Frazine

Ashlynn Kommer

Savannah Meadows

Maci Miller

Alexandria Swafford

Anna Thompson

Millstadt: Natalie Hampsten

Alyssa Riley

Modoc: Faith Bailey

Mount Olive: Emma Hahn

Jordin Kierbach

Tori Kierbach

Shannon Minor

Libbie Nowell

Ashley Odorizzi

Hailey Odorizzi

Haley Pruden

Carlie Scheiter

New Baden: Angelika Donaldson

O’Fallon: Kayla Conklin

Emilee Hamm

Alexa Prouhet

Mia Torres

Makayla Weiss

Sofia Wojtal

Pinckneyville: Railyn Bardle

Emily Skinner

Gabrielle Sprague

Hayley Winter

Red Bud: Abigail Antry

Anna Beshoar

Anastasia Clark

Caitlin Dehne

Savannah Morris

Brooke Porter

Shiloh: Julia Dupuis

Emma Likert

Taylor Massey

Staunton: Honor Baker

Ainsley Baldwin Zurek

Kaylee Seelbach

Tamaroa: Kassity Lee

Thompsonville: Olivia Barclay

Jayma Lindhorst

Trenton: Jordan Linafelter

Waterloo: Aimee Magliulo

Wood River: KayLee Melton

Rebecca Noack

Worden: Gwendalyn Calvo

The Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts Scholarships are awarded to extraordinary Girl Scout careers and can be used by girls to attend the college of their choice. This year’s Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts include:

Belleville: Caroline Stewart

Edwardsville: Kathleen McCracken

Neoga: Kayli Worthey

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 13,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in southern Illinois.

The mission of Girl Scouting states: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts is the world's pre-eminent organization dedicated solely to girls - all girls - where, in an accepting and nurturing environment, girls build character and skills for success in the real world. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives - like strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth.

Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

For more information, please call Jay Strobel at 800.345.6858 or e-mail.