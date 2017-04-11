GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts were shining stars during Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ (GSSI) All That Glitters award ceremony on April 1, 2017 at the Holiday Inn in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.   Each year, the banquet recognizes Girl Scouts from across southern Illinois who achieve significant accomplishments in community service and leadership.

Awardees included recipients of the Girl Scout Gold Award, the top individual award a Girl Scout can earn, as well as the Girl Scout Silver Award, which is the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn.  Fifteen Girl Scouts also were honored with the Trifecta Award, which recognizes the outstanding accomplishment of earning the Girl Scout Bronze Award, the Girl Scout Silver Award and the Girl Scout Silver Award.  In addition, Kathleen McCracken from Edwardsville, Caroline Stewart from Belleville and Kayli Worthey from Neoga were named Graduating Girl Scouts for their extraordinary Girl Scout careers.  McCracken and Stewart received a $500 scholarship funded by GSSI’s Annual Brownie Haunted Camp event, while Worthey received a $1,000 scholarship funded by GSSI’s staff giving campaign. 

Please see the following list for a full description of awards, as well as a list of this year’s awardees.

The Girl Scout Gold Award recognizes leadership, effort and impact that Girl Scout Seniors and Girl Scout Ambassadors have had on their communities.  Only about 5 percent of eligible girls take the rigorous path toward earning this prestigious award, but those who complete the journey change the lives of others and their own in amazing and significant ways.  This year’s Girl Scout Gold Award recipients include:

        Belleville:                                 Amelia Schmitz*

                                          Caroline Stewart*

        Carbondale:                            Josefina Pimentel

        Collinsville:                             Emily Baima*

                                          Elizabeth Burr*

                                          Lauren Carter*

        Columbia:                                Hannah Redinger*

                                          Kelsey Weatherford*

        Glen Carbon:                          Sarah Goldacker

        Granite City:                           Hannah Grotecke

                                          Dakota Smallie*

                                          Shelby Tingley

        Highland:                                 Johannah Comish*

        Millstadt:                                  Gabriella Holmes*

        Nashville:                                 Alexandra Waugh

        Neoga:                                       Kayli Worthey

        O’Fallon:                                  Elizabeth Boehning*

                                          Caitlin Lloyd

                                          Lauren Lundy

                                          Jordyn Thompson*

        Red Bud:                                  Cecelia Cowell*

        Swansea:                                   Sarah Eversman

        Troy:                                         Kaitlyn Barnett*

                                          Madeleine Renken*

Please note – girls with an asterisk (*) by their names also earned the Girl Scout Trifecta Award.  The Girl Scout Trifecta Award recognizes GSSI Girl Scouts who have earned the Girl Scout Bronze Award, Girl Scout Silver Award and the Girl Scout Gold Award.

The Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn, is symbolic of accomplishments in Girl Scouting and community activities as a girl becomes her best self and builds the world around her.  The Girl Scout Silver Award project benefits a girl’s community and can be earned as an individual or as part of a group.  This year’s Girl Scout Silver Award recipients include:

Anna:                                         Olivia Capel

                                                    Hannah Miller

Belleville:                                 Katelynn Allen

                                                    Natalee Brannaman

                                                    Ayanna Brown

                                                    Kennedy Elbe

                                                    OIivia Futrell

                                                    Megan Gebke

                                                    Allyson Nowak

                                                    Tia Perkins

                                                    Katherine Satterfield

                                                    Kalynn Schwoebel

                                                    Kaeloni Slawter

                                                    Annette Smith

                                                    Zoe Smith

                                                    Kamela Straub

Breese:                                      Brooke Bassler

                                                    Grace Kahrhoff

Carlyle:                                     Alyssa Becker

Charleston:                              Cheyenne Hunter

Dorsey:                                      Gwynn Frisbie Firsching

Edwardsville:                          Kamryn Van Arsdale

Effingham:                              Sydney Hodge

Glen Carbon:                          Olivia Bell

                                                    Madeleine Loyet

                                                    Kristen Valley

Granite City:                           Randi Ulrich

Highland:                                 Allison Workman

                                                    Olivia Owens

                                                    Fayth Whicker

Hoyleton:                                  Kimberly Stegman

Jonesboro:                               Olivia Bowen

                                                    Annalee Keller

                                                    Libby Smith

                                                    Jaley Watkins

Lebanon:                                  Emmaleigh Fox

Macedonia:                              Allie Dial

Marine:                                     Jillianne Martin

Mascoutah:                              Alexys Nieves

                                                    Madison Sanker

Medora:                                    Molly Hasquin

Metropolis:                              Autumn Cofield

                                                    Lily Conkle

                                                    Grace Davis

                                                    Alexis Frazine

                                                    Ashlynn Kommer

                                                    Savannah Meadows

                                                    Maci Miller

                                                    Alexandria Swafford

                                                    Anna Thompson

Millstadt:                                  Natalie Hampsten

                                                    Alyssa Riley

Modoc:                                      Faith Bailey

Mount Olive:                           Emma Hahn

                                                    Jordin Kierbach

                                                    Tori Kierbach

                                                    Shannon Minor

                                                    Libbie Nowell

                                                    Ashley Odorizzi

                                                    Hailey Odorizzi

                                                    Haley Pruden

                                                    Carlie Scheiter

New Baden:                              Angelika Donaldson

O’Fallon:                                  Kayla Conklin

                                                    Emilee Hamm

                                                    Alexa Prouhet

                                                    Mia Torres

                                                    Makayla Weiss

                                                    Sofia Wojtal

Pinckneyville:                         Railyn Bardle

                                                    Emily Skinner

                                                    Gabrielle Sprague

                                                    Hayley Winter

Red Bud:                                   Abigail Antry

                                                    Anna Beshoar

                                                    Anastasia Clark

                                                    Caitlin Dehne

                                                    Savannah Morris

                                                    Brooke Porter

Shiloh:                                       Julia Dupuis

                                                    Emma Likert

                                                    Taylor Massey

Staunton:                                  Honor Baker

                                                    Ainsley Baldwin Zurek

                                                    Kaylee Seelbach

Tamaroa:                                 Kassity Lee

Thompsonville:                       Olivia Barclay

                                                    Jayma Lindhorst

Trenton:                                    Jordan Linafelter

Waterloo:                                 Aimee Magliulo

Wood River:                            KayLee Melton

                                                    Rebecca Noack

Worden:                                    Gwendalyn Calvo

The Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts Scholarships are awarded to extraordinary Girl Scout careers and can be used by girls to attend the college of their choice. This year’s Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts include:

        Belleville:                                 Caroline Stewart

        Edwardsville:                          Kathleen McCracken

        Neoga:                                       Kayli Worthey

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 13,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in southern Illinois. 

The mission of Girl Scouting statesGirl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.   Girl Scouts is the world's pre-eminent organization dedicated solely to girls - all girls - where, in an accepting and nurturing environment, girls build character and skills for success in the real world.  In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives - like strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth.

Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork.  Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. 

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region.  Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

For more information, please call Jay Strobel at 800.345.6858 or e-mail.

 