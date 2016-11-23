Girl Scout Nut, Candy and Magazine Program a Great Success

Glen Carbon - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ (GSSI) 2016 Nut, Candy & Magazine (NCM) Program was a great success as 3,892 girls sold nearly $603,000 of the delicious nuts, candies and magazines. The following girls were the Top Sellers for their areas:

Elisabeth Preston from Wood River was the Top Seller for the Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/Roxana area.

Edyn Richie from Belleville was the Top Seller for the Belleville/Swansea area.

Katelynn Norman from Bethalto was the Top Seller for the Bethalto area.

Jayden Henschen from Hamel was the Top Seller for the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area.

Ahmani Tillman from Fairview Heights was the Top Seller for the Fairview Heights/Caseyville area.

Bradyn Kremers from Granite City was the Top Seller for the Granite City/Madison/Venice area.

Allison Workman from Highland was the Top Seller for the Highland area.

Samantha Lott from Grafton was the Top Seller for the Jersey/Calhoun County area.

Kaylee Kitchen from Troy was the Top Seller for the Troy/St. Jacob area.

Girls who participated in the NCM program benefit from “learning by earning” and developed five valuable life skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. Proceeds for the NCM program help GSSI develop leadership programs for girls, recruit and train adult volunteers, improve and maintain camp properties and provide financial assistance so Girl Scouting is available to all girls.

One of the successful components of the NCM Program was the Gift of Caring option. Customers could purchase a can of Honey Roasted Peanuts that, instead of enjoying themselves, would be donated to US military troops. Through Gift of Caring, over 2,000 cans of Honey Roasted Peanuts were purchased for the military.

“The success of the Nut, Candy & Magazine Program wouldn’t be possible if it were not for the great work of our amazing girls, their supportive parents and our fantastic volunteers,” said Kelly Jansen, GSSI Director of Product Program. “Not only does this program generate proceeds to benefit Girl Scouts right here in southern Illinois, but it also allows girls to gain valuable skills that will last a lifetime,” Jansen added.

The Girl Scout Mission: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science, program robots and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork.

GSSI serves approximately 13,000 girls and over 4,800 adult volunteers throughout southern Illinois. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a Proud Partner of United Way and is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region.

For more information, please call Tricia Higgins at 618. 242.5079.

