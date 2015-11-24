Glen Carbon, Illinois -- Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ (GSSI) 2015 Nut, Candy & Magazine (NCM) Program was a tremendous success as 4,164 girls sold nearly $644,000 of the delicious nuts, candies and magazines. The following girls were the Top Sellers for their areas:

Elisabeth Preston from Wood River was the Top Seller for the Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/Roxana area.

Edyn Richie from Belleville was the Top Seller for the Belleville/Swansea area.

Rileigh Henke from Moro was the Top Seller for the Bethalto area.

Carre Renee Webster from Granite City was the Top Seller for the East St. Louis/Cahokia area.

Cooper Rutledge from Glen Carbon was the Top Seller for the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area, as well as the entire council.

Olivia McGeehan from Fairview Heights was the Top Seller for the Fairview Heights area.

Bradyn Kremers from Granite City was the Top Seller for the Granite City/Madison/Venice area.

Megan Helm from Highland was the Top Seller for the Highland area.

Mikayla Massie from Troy was the Top Seller for the Troy/St. Jacob area.

Girls who participated in the NCM program benefit from “learning by earning” and developed five valuable life skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. Proceeds for the NCM program help GSSI develop leadership programs for girls, recruit and train adult volunteers, improve and maintain camp properties and provide financial assistance so Girl Scouting is available to all girls.

“We are extremely happy with the wonderful job our girls did during this year’s Nut, Candy & Magazine Program,” said Kelly Jansen, GSSI Director of Product Program. “The parents and volunteers are also to be commended; their commitment and support are vital to the success of the NCM program,” added Jansen.

“Proceeds from Girl Scout Product Programs provide numerous opportunities for girls to help them grow into leaders for America. Through their participation, girls also learn many valuable skills like goal setting, decision making and working together as a team,” Jansen states.

The Girl Scout Mission: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science, program robots and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork.

GSSI serves approximately 14,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers throughout southern Illinois. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a Proud Partner of United Way and is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region.

For more information, please call Tricia Higgins at 618. 242.5079.

