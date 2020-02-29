Girl Scouts Pinewood Derby a Big Success, Winners Announced
ALTON - The results are in for the Annual Girl Scout Pinewood Derby held at Alton mall last week.
A total of 63 girls raced in the derby this year. Girl Scouts of the area have been racing in Pinewood Derby’s since 2015. Girls of all ages in the scouts participated, bringing their decorated and weighed down cars ready to race.
The girls got creative with their cars, decorating them in galaxy styles, Star Wars, St. Louis Cardinals, and even a cruise ship.
Girl Scout Leader Jen Melton, has been coordinating the girls' derby since 2016 and leading girls since 2008. Although Melton says it's a group effort to put on the event.
“The biggest thank you goes to Joel Simansky, Scouts BSA volunteer. He has been key in helping to coordinate the Pinewood Derby for us for several years. He also runs builders clinics to help kids that may not have the resources at home to build their Pinewood Derby cars and has always welcomed our girls to the clinics. He also checked in all of the cars to ensure they met all of the qualifications to race,” said Melton.
The track and set up for the races is provided by the Boy Scouts.
“I would also like to add a huge thank you to the Piasa Bird District of The Greater St. Louis Area Council of Scouts BSA for the use of their track every year helping to make this event accessible to more of our youth in the area. Tim Starkey and Terry Croxford from Scouts BSA also volunteered their time to help run the track and hype the girls up the day of the race,” said Melton.
Other Girl Scout leaders and youth helped out as well.
“I would also like to thank fellow Girl Scout leaders and volunteers Deborah Gabriel, Courtney Gillson, Parker Smith, Terry Melton and Rick Noack for their help with running the event, everything from registering all of the cars, recording scores and emceeing the event. We also had some youth on hand to help fill some vital roles. Girl Scouts KayLee Melton and Addison Denton were on hand to run our photo booth and Scouts BSA members Matt Croxford and Timothy Melton were on hand to help with Best of Show voting, pit parking and tear down after the race,” said Melton
The winners list is as follows:
Daisy:
1st - Kaitlyn G. Troop 49
2nd - Tessa H. Troop 11
3rd - Anna P. Troop 131
Best in Show - Ines A. Troop 131
Brownie:
1st - Alexis B. Troop 103
2nd - Avery B. Troop 175
3rd - Natalie D. Troop 142
Best in Show - Eliza H. Troop 175
Junior:
1st - Lena D. Troop 707
2nd - Allison P. Troop 131
3rd - Andrea G. Troop 103
Best in Show - Katelyn S. Troop 103
Cadette, Senior, Ambassador:
1st - KayLee M. Troop 130
2nd - Bella M. Troop 792
3rd - Alyssa H. Troop 47
Best in Show - KayLee M. Troop 130
Overall fastest - Kaitlyn G. Troop 49
Overall Best in Show - Katelyn S. Troop 103
