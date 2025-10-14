GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) held their annual United We Lead Gala on Friday, September 12 in Edwardsville, Illinois. Thanks to the generous support of the community, the event raised nearly $110,000 for the organization.

The United We Lead Gala, themed “Building a Sweeter Future” in 2025, brings together a wide range of people who share a common goal – to empower today’s girls to become tomorrow’s leaders. Guests were entertained by musicians Mel Goot and Marguerita Page, listened to first-hand experiences, participated in various auctions, and heard about the organization’s mission to empower the lives of girls in Southern Illinois.

A highlight of the evening was presenting the annual Distinguished Community Leader Award to Agency for Community Transit (ACT). ACT has been a catalyst in making Camp Torqua more accessible. The 72-acre Girl Scout camp, which is located outside of Edwardsville, has been greatly enhanced by grant funding they have provided. Some projects that have been made possible include an ADA-compliant entrance to our storm shelter/showerhouse, a paved connection between cabins at The Pines, a walkway to an archery range, and multiple paved trails for greater accessibility to the outdoors. “Agency for Community Transit’s investment has not only made it possible to make necessary upgrades to our camp, but it has ensured that every girl can experience the property to its fullest,” said Loretta Graham, Chief Executive Officer for GSofSI. “Camping should be an opportunity for every girl to enjoy, regardless of their abilities – and Agency for Community Transit has made that possible for us at Camp Torqua.”

“Our seventh annual United We Lead Gala was another success,” said Heidi Koehl Weaver, Director of Development for GSofSI. “I want to extend my sincere appreciation to Agency for Community Transit, our generous sponsors, and all of our guests. By investing in our mission – to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place – they ensure a sweeter future for girls throughout Southern Illinois. Their support allows us to help build tomorrow’s leaders.”

If you would like to make an investment in Girl Scouting, please visit gsofsi.org/give.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 6,400 girls and engages over 3,600 adults in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

