GLEN CARBON – Mark your calendars! Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will host the 4th annual United We Lead Gala on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at The Regency Conference Center in O’Fallon, IL. The United We Lead Gala, themed “The Girl Scout Difference” in 2022, brings together a wide range of people who share the same desire – to be a difference in girls’ lives.

“We are extremely excited to celebrate our United We Lead Gala in person this year,” said Heidi Koehl Weaver, Director of Fund Development. “At this year’s Gala, we will celebrate The Girl Scout Difference – how Girl Scouts make a difference in our communities as well as the impact Girl Scouts has on the lives of the girls.”

The United We Lead Gala will feature a dinner, silent and live auctions, and girl testimonials. Additionally, Dr. Sandra Magnus, former NASA astronaut, and Girl Scout alum originally from Belleville, IL, will be the keynote speaker for the evening. Guests will also be entertained by accomplished vocalist Erin Bode.

“Dr. Magnus is an inspiring individual who embodies the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, and Erin Bode is an immensely talented musician who is sure to entertain our audience. I couldn’t be more pleased that both of them will be part of our event,” said Koehl Weaver.

Individual tickets are $100, or guests can have the option of purchasing a table. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, visit gsofsi.org/gala.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

