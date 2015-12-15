Introducing the Asthma Awareness Patch!

Erika Hankins, the Program Specialist of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, provided a vital link to Jaris Waide, Godfrey resident, founding member of area Asthma Awareness Advocates Council, and a seventeen-year American Lung Association volunteer as a Children's Lung Hero and Children's Ambassador; Amanda Payne, Illinois Respiratory Therapist Health Excellence Champion; and Rhonda Comry, RN, Camp Director to American Lung Association Children's Asthma Camp, and Associate Dean at the SIU Edwardsville School of Nursing. Former area Girl Scout, Emma Christensen with SIUE Foundation, also joined the Asthma Awareness Advocates Council, blending her talents and technical expertise with the Asthma Awareness Advocates Council, all members sharing a mutual goal of spreading asthma awareness and lung education throughout our community. They are on a mission to make a multi-year commitment for our children's lung health.

Area Girl Scout leaders welcome this learning experience for Girl Scouts. "The Asthma Awareness Patch can be earned by all levels of Girl Scouting, Daisies through Ambassadors, which are kindergartners through seniors in high school," reported Hankins. The patch will be able to be earned starting in the spring of 2016.

We have been working at various levels in order to create the patch. Hankins connected with Girl Scouts of Nassau County, one of the Girl Scout councils that helped the national Girl Scout organization, GSUSA, create the original Asthma Awareness patch. She secured approvals, updates, and will launch a design contest to redesign the patch. Madison County is making ready for a spring introduction of the patch design at the American Lung 16th Annual Event, which will be held the 1st Saturday in May at the Glazebrook Park concession stand from 10 am to 12 pm.

Recently, all requirements and approvals for the new Asthma Awareness patch have been met by leadership within Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, giving the Asthma Awareness Advocates Council this opportunity to coordinate this patch design and patch program to roll out in spring 2016.

The Village of Godfrey's Mayor Mike McCormick joined in, declaring the 1st Saturday in May as Asthma Awareness and Lung Education Day, in his annual renewal the proclamation. He wrote the proclamation in support of the American Lung Association of Illinois and for the many dedicated area participants, such as Shirley Waide, Jim Norris, and Gloria Boston among others, their lives personally touched by lung disease and asthma. Mike Walters of the Madison County Board continued to lend his support.

Dana Burris, a Madison County 911 Training Administrator, with Terry McFarland, a 911 Coordinator, are among those who manage this area's emergency services. They recently advised important priorities regarding dispatching EMS personnel and paramedics when receiving a 911 call for an asthmatic attack. They gave protocols, detailed medical considerations, handling each call with care. Each call is unique, based on the circumstances and emergency response.

Burris and McFarland, additionally, reviewed our accuracy in our 6 Points Action Plan, for area Girl Scouts. Training and a learning experience performed under adult supervision serves as a guideline to earn the Asthma Awareness Patch.

Similar actions are taken for someone having an asthmatic attack in Madison County. These actions include stressing vital importance of knowing what to do, remaining calm, and calling 911 for instructions, which is always recommended for safety is our highest priority.

Also, keep in mind these Lung-Smart Health Tips:

Maintain proper hydration

Eat good nutrition

Do physical lung fitness

Get adequate sleep

No smoking, even second-hand smoke

Become a community lobbyist for clean air and clean water to maintain a healthy environment

Be prepared, know what to do to save a life! Catching our breath, counting our blessings—be a part of it!

Our area Girl Scouts are among our future community leaders! Contact Girl Scout of Southern Illinois for Girl Scout details at 1-618-692-0692.The Girl Scout offices are open Monday through Thursday, 8 am to 5:30 pm.

Asthma Awareness Advocates Council, Contact E-Mail: jaris@piasanet.com

