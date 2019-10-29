Glen Carbon, Illinois – in alignment with the new program year, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) has perfected their staffing needs to better meet the volunteers where they are in the community and to increase support to EVERY girl. The following staff members took on new important roles at the GSofSI council.

Vice President of Membership Development and Support: Jessica Upchurch has worked for Girl Scouts for over 10 years. A native of Hannibal, MO, she joined Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, GSofSI’s sister council across the river in St. Louis, as a career in 2009 after graduating from Columbia College. Her desire to be a part of the Girl Scout movement stems from wanting to help youth in all areas have a positive outlet to grow and enrich their lives, especially those who live in more rural areas. From her experience in customer service to program management to volunteer support, Jessica looks forward to leading the membership development and support teams to remarkable success.

Vice President of Program Engagement and Resources: Kathy Morgan has worked for Girl Scouts for nearly seven years. She joined the staff at Southern Illinois in May of 2015. She chose to work for the Girl Scouts because of her family legacy in Girl Scouting. She grew up in the River Bluffs council (the name of the region’s council prior to a merger over 10 years ago that created Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois). Her mother was her Troop Leader and later council staff member. But her legacy isn’t limited to her family’s involvement. The legacy extends also to the staff members and volunteers who came before her. The women who helped build this council were instrumental in who she has become. In their honor she will do everything in her power to see the council and the movement flourish. She wants to show the volunteers and staff members who came before them and how the lessons they taught have been uplifted and shared.

