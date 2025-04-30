

GLEN CARBON – Distinguished volunteer Mary Anne Hopper from Waterloo has been honored with the annual Heart of Gold Award by Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. This prestigious award recognizes the tremendous long-term impact a volunteer has had on girls and adults in his or her community through Girl Scouts, and it is the highest award a Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois adult volunteer can earn.Mary Anne started volunteering in Girl Scouts with her daughter’s troop in the late 1980s and has dedicated incredible service ever since. She has served in numerous roles, including Troop Leader, Service Unit Manager, Product Program Manager, Day Camp Director, and so much more. In her hometown of Waterloo, her positive presence is so powerful that she’s known as simply “Head Girl Scout” to many community members. Throughout the Council, she’s inspired countless girls to pursue their highest awards as a member of the Gold Award Committee.

“By focusing on the girl-led aspect of Girl Scouts, Mary Anne helps the girls feel empowered to try new things, act with confidence, and take pride in the work and service they do for our community,” said fellow volunteer Erin Martin.

She’s also renowned as a role model for other volunteers, who appreciate her enthusiasm, helpfulness, and wealth of knowledge.

“I am a better person knowing her, a better leader following in her footsteps, and a proud Girl Scout because of the values she has taught me,” said volunteer Tiffany Davis.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 6,400 girls and engages over 3,600 adults in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

