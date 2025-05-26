



GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) would like to congratulate the Top Cookie Sellers from the traditional portion of the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program for 2025. Girl Scouts made door-to-door sales, hosted cookie booths, and even made online sales to friends and family near and far. GSofSI would like to recognize the girls who sold the most packages for their Service Unit. Let’s give a shout out to the following girls for being Top Cookie Sellers for their respective areas:

Cora Endicott and Alexis Brown from the Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/Roxana Service Unit each sold 750 packages

Paislee Travis from the Granite City/Madison/Venice Service Unit sold 897 packages

Katelynn Norman from the Bethalto Service Unit sold 833 packages

Ivy Obrecht from the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Service Unit sold 1,005 packages

Aubrey Masloski from the Troy/St. Jacob Service Unit sold 560 packages

Ellie Vaughn from the Highland Service Unit sold 611 packages

Alexandra Rahmer and Jay Pomerantz from the Collinsville/Maryville/Caseyville Service Unit each sold 1,001 packages

The Girl Scout Cookie Program helps girls gain five valuable life skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics – that will benefit them throughout their lives. And, proceeds from these programs stay local to provide numerous opportunities for girls to explore their interests, become tomorrow’s leaders, and change the world.

Article continues after sponsor message

Girl Scouts and cookies share a rich history. While recipes and box designs have changed over the years, selling cookies remains an important part of today’s Girl Scout program. The activity of selling cookies is directly related to Girl Scouts’ purpose of helping all girls reach their full potential and helping them become strong, confident, and resourceful citizens.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Many successful businesswomen today say they got their start selling Girl Scout Cookies. During cookie activities, girls are members of a team working toward a common goal, with each girl striving to do her best.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 6,400 girls and over 3,600 adults in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois today! Adult volunteers and girls in K-12 are welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

More like this: