GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois presented the Thanks Badge and Honor Pin to outstanding volunteers at the annual Recognition of Excellence awards ceremony.

Mary Armes from West Frankfort, Jodie Herbstritt from Belleville, and Debbie Parker from Robinson were awarded the Thanks Badge while Amy Huller from Belleville was awarded the Honor Pin.

The Thanks Badge honors an individual whose ongoing commitment, leadership, and service has had an exceptional, measurable impact on meeting the mission-delivery goals and priorities of the entire council or the entire Girl Scout Movement.

The Honor Pin recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, which has had a measurable impact on two or more service units within the council and contributes to the mission-delivery goals of the council.

Thanks Badge

Mary Armes – West Frankfort, Illinois

Mary Armes has been part of Girl Scouts for 34 years. She helped start the West Frankfort service unit, and continues to provide stellar service as Service Unit Director, Treasurer, SU Delegate, and Cookie Co-Manager. Under her leadership, her area has exceeded many of its goals, and Girl Scouts continues to have an active presence in the community. “Mary bleeds green,“ said Community Engagement Manager Cheryl Seidel. “She goes above and beyond to make sure that Girl Scouting is available for all girls. She makes herself available to volunteers day or night to help them with their needs.”

Mary has been an excellent mentor to many adult volunteers, and is considered a great friend and Girl Scout sister. She is appreciated for being welcoming, outgoing, and positive. “Mary Armes has, is, and always will be a shining example of the best of our Girl Scout principles,” said fellow volunteer Susanna Mills.

Jodie Herbstritt – Belleville, Illinois

Jodie Herbstritt has been a Girl Scout Volunteer for over 15 years, excelling in roles that include Council Trainer, Service Unit Manager, Day Camp Director, Delegate, event helper, and more. “Every time I think that Jodie cannot do more for Girl Scouts, she somehow does,” said fellow volunteer Natalie Durbin. “The council is blessed to have a such a volunteer that motivates the rest of us.”

Jodie is an invaluable part of many service unit and council programs, and frequently steps up so that troops have the adults needed to attend an event. She is especially well-known for helping Girl Scouts enjoy the outdoors. “Jodie delivers the Girl Scout leadership Experience with a smile on her heart and her face,” said fellow volunteer Donna Aaron. “I can’t think of a better way to appreciate Jodie for her years of service than with a Thanks Badge to put on her vest.”

Debbie Parker – Robinson, Illinois

Debbie Parker is said to be a guiding light that glows Girl Scout green. She currently volunteers with Service Unit 544 as Service Unit Manager, Treasurer, and Cookie Manager. She is also a SU Delegate and co-leads three troops. At the council level, she serves on the Adult Awards Committee and as a Council Trainer, as well. Along with these roles, she hosts service unit events nearly every month and recently helped facilitate a GSofSI fundraiser. “Debbie puts so much time out of her life in Girl Scouts,” said fellow volunteer Norma Trimble. “She is always pushing the girls to do their best and showing them that they can do anything they set their minds to.”

Debbie is known as a good listener, powerful advocate, and great friend. Whether it’s providing comfort during tough times, or sharing good times with the community, she always shines her light all around. “She makes sure that everyone feels a sense of belonging,” said Community Engagement Manager Lesa Woods. “She truly lives by the Girl Scout Law.”

Honor Pin

Amy Huller – Belleville, Illinois

Amy Huller has volunteered with Girl Scouts for 18 years. In that time, she has held many roles – both on the troop level as well as the service unit level – and is known for being a great mentor to girls and adults alike. As a Council Trainer, Amy ensures adults have the necessary training to provide an array of outdoor opportunities to girls. Amy is also well known for her planning skills and is instrumental to service unit events such as All Levels Day, Yule Log Hike, Day Camp, and Fishing Derby. She also recognizes the value of volunteers and puts together activities just for them as well. “If you haven’t had the chance to meet Amy Huller, you should!” said fellow volunteer Donna Aaron. “She is a leader who shows by example. She keeps the energy flowing and always trying to move past the hard issues with positivity.”

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 6,400 girls and engages over 3,600 adults in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

