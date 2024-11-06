



GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) has wrapped up the annual Fall Product Program for 2024. Girls in Southern Illinois sold over $470,000 in tasty treats, magazines, and other fun products. Let’s give a shout out to the following girls for being Fall Product Top Sellers for their respective areas:

Alvina Farley from the Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/Roxana Service Unit sold $1,387 in product

Paislee Travis from the Granite City/Madison/Venice Service Unit sold $1,324 in product

Katelynn Norman from the Bethalto Service Unit sold $2,176 in product

Kinsley Godier from the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Service Unit sold $1,039 in product

Rylee Barnett from the Troy/St. Jacob Service Unit sold $846 in product

Olivia Jackson from the Highland Service Unit sold $611 in product

Margeaux Williams from the Collinsville Service Unit sold $711 in product

“The Fall Product Program is an excellent way for girls to raise funds as they start their new Girl Scout year,” said Katie Grayling, Director of Product Programs. “Girls gain valuable life skills while funding amazing Girl Scout adventures. I can’t wait to see what adventures this year brings!”

Girl Scout Product Programs help girls gain five valuable life skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics – that will benefit them throughout their lives. And, proceeds from these programs stay local to provide numerous opportunities for girls to explore their interests, become tomorrow’s leaders, and change the world.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 6,400 girls and over 3,600 adults in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois today! Adult volunteers and girls in K-12 are welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

