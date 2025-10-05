GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) is pleased to be the recipient of a generous $95,000 grant from Edwardsville Community Foundation (ECF). This grant will enhance the organization’s property, Camp Torqua, by providing a second storm shelter on the 70-plus acre property.

Girl Scouts not only enjoy Camp Torqua during the summer, but they also build memories there year-round. Prior to the ECF grant, Camp Torqua’s only designated storm shelter was on the southern side of the property. In situations where time is of the essence, it was known a storm shelter needed to be quickly accessible for all, no matter where they were on the camp property. “Safety of our girls – and all of our visitors at Camp Torqua – is of the utmost importance,” said Heidi Koehl Weaver, Director of Development for GSofSI. “We are extremely thankful to Edwardsville Community Foundation for funding this great safety resource.”

Camp Torqua recently added an additional unit of cabins, The Pines, to the property. The new storm shelter, in the final stages of completion, will be near these cabins and will also serve as a showerhouse for the northern side of Camp Torqua. This new feature is scheduled for completion later this month, with a ribbon cutting in the near future.

“Edwardsville Community Foundation funds initiatives that directly impact the quality of life of the local community. They recognize the need for Girl Scouting in our community, and the need to support a safe outdoor experience for our members,” said Loretta Graham, Chief Executive Officer for GSofSI. “Their support allows us to continue our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, while keeping safety our top priority.”

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 6,400 girls and engages over 3,600 adults in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

