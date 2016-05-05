Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois receives $3,000 grant from Jack and Jill of America Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is excited to be working with the East St. Louis Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. (J&J) to provide girls in their area with the opportunity to attend Girl Scout STEM Day Camps in July. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! This collaboration was made possible through a $3,000 grant from Jack and Jill of America Foundation to offer underserved girls an opportunity to participate in summer enrichment programs in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending