Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois names Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts

Three girls from O’Fallon, Granite City and Waterloo earn College Scholarships

Glen Carbon, Illinois – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is pleased to announce that Alexandra Lloyd from O’Fallon, Illinois; Bailee Warsing from Granite City, Illinois and Katie Albert from Waterloo, Illinois have been selected as its 2016 Outstanding Graduating Girl Scout Scholarship winners. The girls were recognized April 9 at GSSI’s annual All That Glitters Ceremony held at the Holiday Inn in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. In addition to earning this prestigious award, Alexandra and Bailee each received a $500 scholarship and Katie received a $1,000 scholarship for the college or university she will attend this fall.

Alexandra Lloyd from O’Fallon: Alexandra is a Girl Scout Ambassador who received her Girl Scout Gold Award in 2015. She is also a Trifecta recipient. Alex states that the Girl Scout program has empowered her to try new things and helped prepare her to make a difference as an adult. Alex is currently a senior at O’Fallon g\Township High School and plants to attend the University of Notre Dame in the fall.

“Growing up as a Girl Scout, I have always known that girls are strong and powerful. My leaders always challenged me to try new things, and having the opportunity to grow and learn in a community of supportive women and girls helped me to become more confident and adventurous,” said Alex.

Bailee Warsing from Granite City: Bailee is a Girl Scout Ambassador who is also a Girl Scout Gold Award and Trifecta recipient. She states that through Girl Scouting she has gained the communication and leadership skills necessary to become a community member that makes a difference in the lives of others. Bailee is currently a senior at Granite City High School and plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in the fall.

“During my eleven years in Girl Scouting, I have been able to participate in so many activities I wouldn’t have otherwise had the opportunity to. I have become a leader. It is the most influential activity I have participated in,” said Bailee.

Katie Albert from Waterloo: Katie is a Girl Scout Ambassador who is also a Girl Scout Gold Award and Trifecta recipient. Katie states that the most memorable part of her Girl Scout career cannot possibly be limited to one event; it is the cumulative experience of thirteen years. Katie is currently a senior at Waterloo High School and plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in the fall.

“The best thing I could tell others about Girl Scouts is that it is not about the badge, the pin or the award. It is about the program and all that it represents. It is a door to opportunity. All you have to do is walk through that door and discover all it has to offer,” said Katie.

“We are so pleased to honor Alexandra, Bailee and Katie with our Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts Scholarship,” said Villie M. Appoo, GSSI Chief Executive Officer. “All three of these exceptional young women are shining stars. They have done amazing things in their Girl Scout adventures – from giving back to their communities to traveling the world. They are great examples of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ mission of Building Leaders for America,” Appoo added.

Other award winners from the All That Glitters award ceremony go as follows:

Belleville: Nicole Laflen, Juliette Girl Scout

Breese: Katelyn Elias, Troop #8438

Elaina Johnson, Troop #8438

Emily Ripperda, Troop #8438

Carlyle: Bethany Carrillon, Juliette Girl Scout

DuQuoin: Carlie Daffron, Troop #8129

Edwardsville: Maddie Farrar, Troop #433

Alexa Keiser, Troop #433

Kathleen McCracken, Troop #362

Eliza Pauk, Troop #433

Effingham: Sophia Ballard, Troop #2073

Granite City: Bailee Warsing, Troop #263

Highland: Jessica Drewer, Troop #653

Alexis Workes, Troop #17

Mt. Vernon: Emily Hocking, Troop #8603

Danielle Patton, Troop #8603

O’Fallon: Kira Mantz, Troop #200

Sarah Pavlisin, Troop #915

Red Bud: Heather Junge, Troop #8309

Megan Thompson, Troop #8303

Shiloh: Sarozjani Hunter, Troop #345

Swansea: Allison LaSalvia, Troop #248

Troy: Adrienna Ridgeway, Troop #263

Marlaina Snow, Troop #471

Waterloo: Haley Gregson, Troop #387

Angela Stratman, Troop #387

The Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn, is symbolic of accomplishments in Girl Scouting and community activities as a girl becomes her best self and builds the world around her. The Girl Scout Silver Award project benefits a girl’s community and can be earned as an individual or as part of a group. This year’s Girl Scout Silver Award recipients include:

Belleville: Amanda Aaron, Bailey Burman and Megan Huller

Benton: Gwendolyn Emrich

Bluford: Kadi Petersen

Bonnie: Grace Seidel

Centralia: Lakeisha Barczewski and Madaline Ruez

Charleston: Mikayla Kuznicki

Chester: Hannah Miller and Hannah Wilson

Columbia: Mia Boyer-Edwards, Shelby Crook, Alyssa Elie, Cailyn Haubein and Loren Koenigstein

Article continues after sponsor message

Coulterville: Rachel Hall

Dow: Alaina Herman

Edwardsville: Isabella Doyle, Makenzie Keiser, Emily Kloostra, Lauren McGarr, Allison Paur, Emily Paur, Kylie Schumacher and Gwendolyn Thomas

Ellis Grove: Jessica Penford

Glen Carbon: Lindsay Ahlers, Jacquelin Anderson, Briann Beyer, Tessa Bunselmeyer, Dakotah Charleston, Abreya Deckard, Justine Dioneda, Erin Dowdy, Hannah Garde, Alanna Kaminsky, Makenzi Keller, Beth Anne Mislan, Nadia Msakni, Connie Reynolds, Autumn Scott, Carli Scott, Lena Tennant and Marcia Williams

Godfrey: Nina Grant

Granite City: Kaylee Barlow, Bree Brock, Katie Reagan and Sierra Smallie

Hoyleton: Elizabeth Bierman

Jerseyville: Abigail Womack

Marine: Samantha Maddox, Holly Plantz and Samantha Tipton

Marissa: Megan Buss, Cassie Campbell and Hailey Krause

Mascoutah: Ashley Szabo

Mattoon: Alyssa Deremiah, Maggie Plush, Hannah Retzer and Katherine Shamdin

Mt. Vernon: Emi’Jha Butler, Brianna McGehee, Brittany McGehee and Zoe Merriman

New Baden: Kristina Hilmes and Alison Smith

O’Fallon: Allison Brantley, Mary Buchanan, Alexa Huller, Elana Melzer, Alicia Reed, Lauren Reis and Jackie Simpson

Paris: Rachel Fiscus, Sarah Fiscus, Mary Floyd, Kadrianne Henry and Linden Hess

Round Lake: Katherine Freimuth

St. Jacob: Denise D’Antonio and Lane Sedlacek

Staunton: Rowan Dothager

Swansea: Elizabeth Tapen

Troy: Natalie Blaies, Katherine Jones and Kassandra King

Waterloo: Lace Brandenburg, Mara Dalman, Elise Dodel, Emma Kramer, Emily Roth and Hailey Runyon

The Girl Scout Trifecta Award recognizes GSSI Girl Scouts who have earned the Girl Scout Bronze Award, Girl Scout Silver Award and the Girl Scout Gold Award. Following are the 2016 GSSI Trifecta Award recipients:

Belleville: Nicole Laflen, Juliette Girl Scout

Breese: Katelyn Elias, Troop #8438

Elaina Johnson, Troop #8438

Emily Ripperda, Troop #8438

Edwardsville: Maddie Farrar, Troop #433

Alexa Keiser, Troop #433

Kathleen McCracken, Troop #362

Eliza Pauk, Troop #433

Effingham: Sophia Ballard, Troop #2073

Granite City: Bailee Warsing, Troop #263

Highland: Jessica Drewer, Troop #653

Mt. Vernon: Emily Hocking, Troop #8603

Danielle Patton, Troop #8603

O’Fallon: Sarah Pavlisin, Troop #915

Red Bud: Heather Junge, Troop #8309

Megan Thompson, Troop #8303

Swansea: Allison LaSalvia, Troop #248

Troy: Adrienna Ridgeway, Troop #263

Marlaina Snow, Troop #471

Waterloo: Haley Gregson, Troop #387

Angela Stratman, Troop #387

GSSI is the premier organization providing all girls in southern Illinois a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience. GSSI’s mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way. For more information, please call Tricia Higgins at (618) 242-5079 or Jay Strobel at (618) 692-0692.

More like this: