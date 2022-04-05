GLEN CARBON – Summer camp is a Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois tradition, and it’s calling YOU! Girl Scout Camp gives girls the opportunity to try new adventures, build skills, make new friends, and enjoy the great outdoors. Not a Girl Scout? No problem! Girls can join Girl Scouts now through an extended membership so they can enjoy camping this summer and transition right into the troop experience in the fall. It’s the perfect time to join!

“We can’t wait for summer to get here so we can experience the great outdoors at Girl Scout Camp,” said Mary Buchanan, Senior Director of Program Engagement. “Girl Scouts is all about empowering girls to try new things and explore what interests them. At Girl Scout Camp, girls have the opportunity to do this while building memories that will last a lifetime,” Buchanan added.

Resident Camp sessions are available in DuBois, Edwardsville, Ozark, and Makanda. Spots are filling quickly, so be sure to lock in your reservation now! Day Camps are being held in June and July in various places throughout the council. Visit gsofsi.org/summercamp to sign up for your favorites! Financial assistance is available for those who qualify.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

