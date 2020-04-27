GLEN CARBON – National Volunteer Month and Week offer the occasion to bring important attention to the contributions of volunteers and their service provided free of charge to the communities they serve to face and overcome today’s greatest challenges.

Now more than ever, leaders must take the time to honor their community’s generous citizens and their incredible efforts to give back and to transform our nation and our world. Things may look and feel very different right now, but what hasn’t changed is the outsized impact volunteers continue to have on girls’ lives within the Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) and Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSOFSI) movement. When volunteers take the lead, girls discover that they too can take on leadership roles and change the world.

That's why National Volunteer Month in April, National Volunteer Week April 19-25, and Girl Scout Leader Day on April 22 are so near and dear to Girl Scouts’ hearts. Girl Scouts of the USA, supporting over 750,000 volunteers nationally, and Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, supporting over 3500 volunteers regionally, celebrate the powerful, life-changing contributions volunteers make to empower Girl Scouts all year long. No matter what the world throws, volunteers are the ones who keep the Girl Scout spirit strong—and whatever they bring to Girl Scouts at this time, their efforts are incredible and appreciated. Thank you from the Girl Scouts!

Additionally, every year on April 22—Girl Scout Leader’s Day—Girl Scouts gives extra kudos. Troop leaders, the movement is forever grateful to you for being the role models girls look up to, especially in challenging times like these. Be sure to visit GSofSI’s Facebook page details regarding a spirit week full of fun to help engage and applaud all of the hard working Girl Scout Volunteers. https://www.facebook.com/GirlScoutsofSouthernIllinois/

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois CEO Loretta Graham notes, “All of our volunteers’ sacrifices and their hard work do not go unnoticed. I am in awe of each of them. I respect them, and on behalf of our entire council, I am grateful for their heartfelt giving of themselves in the service to the girls of this council. Thank you so much, volunteers.”

Each year Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois honors their most accomplished volunteers at an annual Adult Awards Ceremony. Because of these uncertain times the ceremony has been postponed. This does not stop the organization from wanting to honor its best and brightest. The following is a list of this year’s honorees.



Heart of Gold Award Winner

The GSofSI Heart of Gold Award is a lifetime achievement award presented to one volunteer annually. This volunteer will have provided 20+ years of service to Girl Scouts and must still be an active member. The recipient was nominated by peers and voted on by the Adult Awards Committee



Ruthie Alexander, Service Unit (SU) 30, Jefferson County, Illinois

Thanks Badge Award Winners

The Thanks Badge honors individual, active, registered adult Girl Scouts whose ongoing commitment, leadership, and service have had an exceptional, measurable impact on meeting the mission delivery goals and priorities of the entire council or the entire Girl Scout movement.

Kathy Arend, SU 110, Highland, Illinois

Thanks Badge II Award Winners

The Thanks Badge II recognizes previous recipients of the Thanks Badge who have provided additional exceptional service that has impacted the entire council or the entire Girl Scout movement

Rita Schaefer, SU 207, Bellevile/Swansea, Illinois

Carline Jung, SU 209, Millstadt, Columbia, Dupo, Smithton, Illinois

President’s Award Winners

The President’s Award recognizes the efforts of a service-delivery team or committee whose exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience surpassed team goals and resulted in significant, measurable impact toward reaching the council’s overall goals.

Service Unit 54, Perry County, Illinois

Service Unit 107, South Macoupin County, Illinois

Service Unit 201, O’Fallon, Shiloh, Fairview Heights, Illinois

Living Her Legacy Award Winners

A newer award for GSofSI, the Living her Legacy award is presented to leaders who began a troop at the first year Daisy level and continued with the same troop until the girls became graduating Ambassadors.



Nanette Campbell, SU 210, New Athens, Marissa, St. Libory, Freeburg; Troop 924

Ruby Floyd, SU 531, Edgar/Clark Counties, Illinois; Edwardville/Glen Carbon, Illinois; Troop 2080

Dawn Quicksall, SU 511, Effingham, Illinois; Troop 2073

Christine Stewart, SU 207, Belleville/Swansea, Illinois; Troop 345





Volunteer of Excellence Award Winners

The Volunteer of Excellence award recognizes those volunteers who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with girls in any pathway to implement the Girl Scout Leadership Experience through use of the national program portfolio or who have contributed outstanding service in support of the council’s mission delivery to girl and adult members.

Service Unit 15 , Clinton, Washington Counties, Illinois

Rose Detmer

Service Unit 30 , Jefferson County, Illinois

Seirra Forristall

Sheila Forristall

Sheila Jolly Scrivner

Melinda Robison

Sheila Seidel

Emily Shands

Service Unit 54, Perry County, Illinois

Catherine Brantley

Laura Cannon

Misty Holt (In memoriam)

Alicia Kiechler

Sarah Phipps

Vanessa Roach

Service Unit 57, Randolph County (North), Illinois

Mary Koester

Service Unit 72, UPAC

Celeste Borders

Amanda Sullivan

Service Unit 90, West Williamson County, Illinois

Elizabeth “Beth” Chapman

Service Unit 105, Jersey/Calhoun Counties, Illinois

Jennifer Kallal

Service Unit 107, South Macoupin County, Illinois

Courtney Bilyeu

Service Unit 108, Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, Illinois

Dawn Greenwood

Service Unit 201, O’Fallon, Shiloh, Fairview Heights, Illinois

Brooke Dippolito

Gwen Hites

Stacy Lautz

Nicole Smith

Courtney Sutherland

Candice Winkelman

Service Unit 202, Clinton and St. Clair Counties, Illinois

Stephanie Beckwith

Jennifer Biebel

Service Unit 207, Belleville/Swansea, Illinois

Melissa Kiser

Service Unit 511, Efffingham, Illinois

Kimberly Harvey

Sharon Knowles

Martha Stice

Melissa Sutter- Milanec

Service Unit 521, Western Coles/Cumberland Counties, Illinois

Krista Kingery

April Schultz

Service Unit 531, Edgar/Clark Counties, Illinois

Danielle Johnson

Service Unit 544, Crawford/Jasper Counties, Illinois

Melissa Cottrill

Dawn Renee Goodwin

Appreciation Pin Award Winners

This pin recognizes a registered adult Girl Scout’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. This service, which has had a measurable impact on one geographic area of service, helps reach and surpass the mission-delivery goals of the area.

Service Unit 7, Bond/Fayette Counties, Illinois

Diana Doll

Service Unit 39 , Lawrence County, Illinois

Anita Winkles

Service Unit 54, Perry County, Illinois

Shellse Keller

Service Unit 90 , West Williamson County, Illinois

Sara Childress

Service Unit 105, Jersey/Calhoun Counties, Illinois

Tasha McQuay

Service Unit 107, South Macoupin County, Illinois

Carol Bond

Leslie Ann Lesko

Keely Rucker

Nicole Striegel

Service Unit 108, Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, Illinois

Rebecca Walkup

Service Unit 109 , Troy/St. Jacob, Illinois

Krysti Connelly

Christie Manso

Service Unit 201, O’Fallon, Shiloh, Fairview Heights, Illinois

Katrina Bergman

Nell Hennon

Rosemarie Simpson

Angelina Zabala

Service Unit 207, Belleville/Swansea, Illinois

Carrie Davitz

Katie Manno

Cathy Seaman

Service Unit 211, Waterloo, Illinois

Jean Hoeffken

Honor Pin Award Winners

An Honor Pin recognizes a registered adult Girl Scout’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience which has had measurable impact on two or more geographic areas of service, allowing the council to reach and surpass its mission-delivery goals.



Jason Dothager, SU 107, South Macoupin County, Illinois

Ronnie Winterich, SU 111, Collinsville/Maryville/Caseyville, Illinois

Nanette Campbell, SU 210, New Athens, Marissa, St. Libory, Freeburg, Illinois



Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 9,338 girls and engaging 3,587 adult volunteers while providing financial assistance to 2,722 members in 40 and ½ counties in Southern Illinois. GSofSI Mission: Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. The Girl Scouts organization is the world's largest leadership development organization for girls. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives – such as strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts; they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois today! Adult Volunteers and Girls K-12 welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. GSofSI is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

Please visit the GSofSI website www.gsofsi.organd follow us on Facebook

