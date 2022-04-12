GLEN CARBON – Operation: You’re Not Alone, a Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois community service project, was a great success last spring. As a result, they are bringing the project back for a second year.

Through Operation: You’re Not Alone, Girl Scouts will collect personal care and entertainment items – such as socks, tissues, and word puzzle books – for residents in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Girl Scouts will leave plastic donation bags hanging on neighborhood doors by April 23. Filled bags will be collected on Saturday, April 30.

“Girl Scouts are known for giving back to their communities. Our girls enjoyed this project last year, so it made sense to repeat it this spring,” said Mary Buchanan, Senior Director of Program Engagement. “Our neighbors in nursing homes and long-term care facilities were greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through this project, Girl Scouts can brighten their day and let them know how important they are to our community,” Buchanan added.

If you are interested in supporting Operation: You’re Not Alone, please contact Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois at 800.345.6858 or customercare@gsofsi.org.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

