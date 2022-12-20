Girl Scouts Of Southern Illinois Are Excited About $5,000 Donation From Illinois American Water
GLEN CARBON - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) is excited about a $5,000 grant for an upcoming six-week program and said it looks forward to partnering with American Water to deliver a new STEAM (STEM + Art) learning series.
"Thanks to a $5,000 grant from American Water, Girl Scouts program and community outreach staff will host a six-week program titled, “It’s Your Planet – Love It!” for K-5 students in East St. Louis, Cahokia, and Belleville," the Girl Scouts said.
"Girl Scouts there will learn about water conservation, water management, watersheds, hydroelectric power, and more."
