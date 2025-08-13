GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will host the 7th annual United We Lead Gala on Friday, September 12, 2025 at The Leclaire Room in Edwardsville, IL. The United We Lead Gala, themed “Building a Sweeter Future” in 2025, is the premier fundraising event for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois that brings together a wide range of people who share the same desire – to be a difference in girls’ lives.

“We are thrilled to once again host the United We Lead Gala on September 12,” said Heidi Koehl Weaver, Director of Development for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. “Our mission aims to ensure that all girls – regardless of any socioeconomic barriers – have the opportunity to discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges. It’s how they become leaders - but they need our support. This is why they need Girl Scouts.”

We are honored to celebrate Agency for Community Transit (ACT) with the Distinguished Community Leader Award. ACT has been instrumental in bringing improvements to Camp Torqua so that every girl has the opportunity to experience camp. From paved trails to concrete pads at the archery range (and more), ACT’s support has made outdoor adventure accessible to more girls, regardless of their physical abilities.

For those who attended the 2024 United We Lead Gala, you are sure to remember the entertainment of musicians Mel Goot and Marguerita Page. We’re excited to have Mel and Marguerita, very accomplished jazz musicians, returning for this year’s event.

At the United We Lead Gala, guests can participate in live and silent auctions, as well as other opportunities to give. From a week of luxury in Fort Morgan, AL to a VIP experience at World Wide Technology Raceway to an NBA experience with Phoenix Suns’ Jordan Goodwin – there is something for everyone! And don’t forget to grab your Golden Ticket for $100 where one lucky winner will be able to select the live auction item of their choice before bidding starts (only 50 Golden Tickets will be sold).

Individual tickets to the United We Lead Gala are $100, or a table of 10 seats is $950. Guests will start the evening in the sweetest way possible – by having dessert first! They will also enjoy an open bar and dinner catered by Bella Milano. Registration deadline is September 5. For more information, visit gsofsi.org/gala.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 6,400 girls and engages over 3,600 adults in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

