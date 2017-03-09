GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) will hold its 28th Annual Girl Scout Golf Classic at Sunset Hills Country Club on May 15. This year’s Girl Scout golf classic features for the first time the Million Dollar Shoot-Out where four lucky golfers will have the chance to make a golf shot for $1,000,000.

“We are excited to be hosting our golf classic at Sunset Hills Country Club and very excited about the Million Dollar Shoot-Out,” said Tricia Higgins, GSSI Communications and Development Manager. “We encourage you to come out and support our Girl Scout Golf Classic,” Higgins said, adding, “We are still looking for more golf players and teams and have many wonderful corporate sponsorships still available.”

During the past 27 years, the Girl Scout golf classic has raised more than $825,000 to support girl program development, girl financial assistance and to maintain and improve Girl Scout camps. GSSI provides a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience for over 12,400 girls and nearly 5,000 adult volunteers in southern Illinois.

For 27 years, the Girl Scout golf classic has played an important role in funding girl programs and providing opportunities and financial assistance so all girls can participate in Girl Scouting. We hope you will help Girl Scouts build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place by becoming a Girl Scout player or sponsor!

2017 Girl Scout Golf Classic presenting sponsors include (it’s not too late be a presenting, contact us if you would like to be a sponsor too):

The Korte Company

Siemer Milling Company

Strano & Associates Real Estate, Angie Zahn Managing Broker

Additional golf classic sponsorships include:

Gold Sponsor ($5,000)

Silver Sponsor ($2,500)

Bronze Sponsor ($1,500)

Daisy Sponsor ($1,000)

Dinner Sponsor ($1,000)

Million Dollar Shoot-Out Sponsor ($1,000)

Tee Sponsor with team ($850)

Lunch Sponsor ($750)

Team (Foursome) $700

Beverage Cart Sponsor ($500)

Bucket Raffle Sponsor ($500)

Cart Sponsor ($500)

Longest Drive Sponsor ($500)

Tee Sponsor ($200)

Note: All sponsorships include opportunity to provide a goody bag item.

For more information about the Girl Scout Golf Classic or to become a player or sponsor, please call Tricia Higgins at 618.6920692 or email her at thiggins@gsofsi.org

GSSI is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region and is a Proud Partner of United Way.

