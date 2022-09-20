Girl Scouts Fall Product Program Kicks Off September 24.

GLEN CARBON - September 24 marks the kick-off for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ Nut, Candy, and Magazine (NCM) Program! Girl Scouts will be selling tasty treats and magazine subscriptions through October 23rd.

“As troops start their new Girl Scout year, the annual NCM Program is a great way for them to raise start-up funds,” said Katie Grayling, Director of Product Programs. “In addition to raising funds for their activities, girls also learn valuable life skills in the process,” Grayling added.

Girls who participate in the NCM Program learn 5 life skills - goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics – while raising money for their Girl Scout adventures. Girl Scouts today dream big and want to make the world a better place. When you make a purchase from a Girl Scout, you are being a champion for girl ambition and helping her pursue her dreams.

Customers will be able to select from usual favorites – like Whole Cashews or the yearly commemorative tin filled with Mint Treasures. Some options are exclusively online, like Almond Cran-Orange Crunch or Mint Treasures in 2018-2021 tins (if you need to fill in your collection). There’s sure to be a snack for everyone’s taste buds!

The Nut, Candy, and Magazine Program runs through October 23rd. To find a participating Girl Scout in your area, call us at 800.345.6858.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

