Glen Carbon, Illinois – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will join other Girl Scouts throughout the country to celebrate one of our most treasured resources during the month of April – our Girl Scout volunteers.

Every day, Girl Scout volunteers bring girls experiences filled with fun, friendship, discovery, and so much more. That's why we join with Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, to celebrate the contribution of volunteers during National Volunteer Week which is April 10-16, 2016. In addition, Girl Scouts will celebrate their leaders during Girl Scout Leader’s Day on April 22.

With love, patience, and a deep dedication to enriching the lives of girls everywhere, these incredible leaders give of their time every day to mentor girls, inspire them, and help them discover the world around them and the spark inside them. We think that's pretty awesome!

In 2015, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ 4,500 volunteers donated an average of 420 hours each to help provide our 13,000 girls a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience. The estimated dollar value of volunteer time provided is $45,511,200.

"Our volunteers are an invaluable resource in providing a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience to girls in Southern Illinois," said Villie M. Appoo, GSSI CEO. "Their dedication to the mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place helps guide and encourage future leaders."

The mission of Girl Scouting states: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts is the world's pre-eminent organization dedicated solely to girls - all girls - where, in an accepting and nurturing environment, girls build character and skills for success in the real world. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives - like strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

For more information, please call Tricia Higgins at 618.242.5079.

