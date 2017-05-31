GLEN CARBON – A collection of personal hygiene items by Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Fifth-Grade Junior Girl Scout Troop 333 was extraordinarily successful this year.

The Girl Scouts collected more than 1,000 pounds of personal hygiene items that were delivered to the Glen-Ed Food Pantry for distribution. Last year, slightly more than 400 pounds of items were collected, so Danielle Rahman, a co-leader of the troop with Ann Taylor, said this was a big help to the pantry.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This is something the girls did themselves,” Rahman said. “They dropped off a note about the collection one Saturday morning on April 22 and they were collected and picked them up the next weekend on April 29. We left the sacks like the Boys Scouts do on their food drive.”

Rahman said toilet paper, paper towels and cleaning products were including in the personal hygiene items list.

“These are items the food pantry said they needed,” Rahman said. “They told us oftentimes they run out of money before they have the money for these items. We are glad to help them.”

More like this: