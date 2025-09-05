ALTON - Chloe Freeman of Girl Scout Troop 325 completed her Silver Award by leading a project to improve campsite latrines at Camp Warren Levis during July and August 2025.

Recognizing the latrines had not been repainted in many years, Freeman organized a team of volunteers to power wash, scrape off chipping paint, and repaint five latrines serving the Illini, Ouatoga, Rotary, Optimist, and Ranger campsites.

Freeman and her troop, who have spent significant time at Camp Warren Levis, aimed to make the latrines more welcoming and less intimidating for younger campers.

The project took place amid the summer heat and involved several weeks of dedicated work.