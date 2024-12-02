

GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois alum KayLee Melton from Wood River, Illinois recently attended the Juliette Low Seminar (JLS) at the Sangam World Centre in Pune, India. She was one of only two Americans chosen to participate in the 2024 JLS at Sangam, which included selection criteria of being “willing to undertake new and challenging experiences” as well as a being a “mature and responsible global citizen.”

KayLee’s achievements include being a Gold Award Girl Scout, Director of GSofSI Summer Camp, and a college student who is studying to become a teacher and still finds time to lead a Girl Scout troop.

The JLS started in April 2024 with virtual events, and participants committed to three months of e-learning courses. Next, in-person conferences in three locations ran from Sept. 29 to Oct 4, 2024. The World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts describes the seminar as, “a leadership development programme for Girl Guides and Girl Scouts aged 18-30 from all around the world.” It was launched to help young leaders build confidence outside of their comfort zones and to build global connections.

“It was an immersive week of learning, culture, and everlasting friendship. I now have friends from all over the world (27 countries) and memories to last a lifetime,” said KayLee.

The theme of the 2024 JLS was “Peace,” and participants focused on developing young leaders with the awareness and connections to build peace, inclusivity, and equality. The event hosted more than 150 participants from 70 different countries for learning and connection, as well as a service project.

“We were also able to go out and work in local schools with over 100 children in the community. As a future teacher this was so eye opening and one of the best experiences I have had so far,” KayLee said.

Along with making a difference in the community, KayLee also got to explore Indian culture and Sangam World Centre, which was named for the Sanskrit phrase for coming together. Five WAGGGS World Centres have been established so that Girl Scouts and Girl Guides could exchange ideas, experiences, and cultures from around the globe. World Centres offer lodging and training opportunities to promote international friendship, leadership, and service. Additional World Centres include Our Chalet in Adelboden, Switzerland; Nuestra Cabana in Cuernavaca, Mexico and Kusafira, which is in roving locations across Africa.

“I also crossed off another world center off my list!” she exclaimed.

Along with her recent adventures in Sangam, she has visited Pax Lodge in London, England, as well. With her commitment to learning and growing, as well as teaching others, KayLee is sure to be the kind of leader our future needs.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 6,400 girls and engages over 3,600 adults in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.

