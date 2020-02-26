ST. LOUIS - Gireesh Gupchup, director for university-community initiatives and professor of pharmacy at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), has been named 2020 auxiliary board chair for the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis. He succeeds Jay Korte, director of client relations at The Korte Company, who has held the chair position since 2018. A photo of Gupchup is available for download.

“As a longtime supporter of United Way, I understand what an important and critical role United Way plays in keeping our neighbors and our community strong, healthy and thriving,” said Gupchup. “It’s an honor to serve as board chair and work with other board members, volunteers and United Way staff to continue the mission of helping local people live their best possible lives.”

In his previous role as dean of SIUE’s School of Pharmacy, Gupchup developed new residency, specialization and certificate programs, as well as collaborations with universities in India and Venezuela. In 2017, he received the Outstanding Dean Award from the American Pharmacists Association Academy of Student Pharmacists.

In addition to his role as board chair for the Southwest Illinois Division, Gupchup also serves on the board of directors for United Way of Greater St. Louis. His other leadership roles include secretary of the Board of the Hospice of Southern Illinois and president-elect of the Land of Goshen Rotary Club, as well as serving on the board of directors of Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois’ military affairs committee.

United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division, which serves Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties, also welcomed the following as new board members:

Paul Abert with Town & Country Bank

Joann Barton with Busey Bank

Don DeGonia with Plumbers & Gasfitters 360

Lisa Fowler with First Mid Illinois Bank & Trust

Brittany Johnson with the Edwardsville Intelligencer

Jennifer Kahl with Machinists Union 660

Alan Meyer with 1st MidAmerica Credit Union

Kent Scheffel with Lewis & Clark Community College

Amber Scott with 1st MidAmerica Credit Union

Bob Wills with 100 Black Men

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. United Way helps people in our 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois by supporting the foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

