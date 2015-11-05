Gingham Buffalo Grand Opening and Holiday Open House
Please join The Gingham Buffalo for our GRAND OPENING and HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE on Saturday Nov. 7 from 10:00 - 6:00 and Sunday, Nov. 8 from 10:00 - 4:00 at our NEW Location 500 N Main Street in Edwardsville.
Come see all the newest Christmas Decor, home furnishings, lighting, Holiday Candles, and much much more. Refreshments & Delicious Goshen Coffee will be served all weekend long. We can't wait to see you there and help celebrate this beautiful new store!