EDWARDSVILLE — Gina Gamblin, the founder and CEO of EXO, celebrated the grand opening of the new version of EXO Lounge in Edwardsville on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in her journey of resilience and determination.

EXO was originally launched before the COVID-19 pandemic but faced a devastating setback when it burned to the ground just a year after its opening.

Despite the challenges, Gamblin's commitment to rebuilding the business never wavered. "Today is amazing," she said at the event. "I would say I am just thankful for my team. We are very fortunate to have such a strong group."

EXO Lounge distinguishes itself in the region by offering a unique combination of services, including IV therapy, body sculpting, pedicures, and facials. Dr. Trish Hurford, who works alongside Gamblin and co-owner Kelly Chase, expressed her enthusiasm for the establishment. "There is so much energy and excitement in EXO," she said. "There is nothing like it, certainly not in this area."

Gamblin echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the lounge's holistic approach to wellness. "I think we have it all... the fact you can come into EXO and be your best inner and outer self makes it a special place," she said. "It is a place to have social relationships, along with the luxury of getting your nails done, facials, and a pedicure, all in one."

Gamblin loves people and she believes every customer that comes into EXO is important. She praised her staff, calling them an "unbelievable team," and expressed gratitude for the support received from the community. "The love from the community and customers has been great," she said. "I am incredibly thankful for the support."

