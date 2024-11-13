PERRYVILLE, MO. - Gilster-Mary Lee, 520 Old St. Mary’s Road, of Perryville, Missouri, is voluntarily recalling two lots of Bowl & Basket Onion Soup Mix, UPC 41190-08394 at the consumer level because it may contain undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The only lots involved are Bowl & Basket Onion Soup Mix, packaged in 2 oz. cartons which have a Best By date of SEP 27 25 E07 & OCT 11 25 E09 (UPC# 41190-08394). Consumers should return the product to the store for a full refund or discard it.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The product was distributed to Wakefern distribution centers in Elizabeth, NJ. Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. became aware of the mispackaging after receiving a customer complaint. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this coating mix.

For questions, consumers can call Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. at 618-826-2361 ext. 32301 or, 573-547-8345 ext. 20001 from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm CST Monday - Friday.

Company Contact Information

Consumers:Gilster-Mary Lee Corp.

More like this:

SIUE’s Dr. Danielle N. Lee’s “Teaposium” Invites Students to Join her Research Efforts of Field Mice and Pouched Rats   
Mar 26, 2025
Quincy Art Center to Host Stunning Wildlife Photography Exhibit, Thomas D. Mangelsen: A Life in the Wild
Mar 7, 2025
Chinese Lantern Festival Returns To Saint Louis Zoo With New Displays
Mar 9, 2025
Senior Services Plus Offers Panel Discussions and Parkinson's Resource Fair
Mar 26, 2025
Duckworth, Lee Introduce Bipartisan Guarding Readiness Resources Act to Strengthen National Guard Units  
Mar 4, 2025

 