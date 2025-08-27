GILLESPIE — Anita S. Grizzle, 49, of Gillespie, was charged Aug. 22, 2025, with aggravated battery to a police officer following an incident the previous day in Gillespie.

Authorities reported that on Aug. 21, Grizzle knowingly made physical contact by kicking a Gillespie police officer in the back. The circumstances leading to Grizzle’s detention have not been disclosed.

In addition to the aggravated battery charge, Grizzle has several other open cases in Macoupin County. According to court records, she is awaiting trial for possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass to a residence, and resisting a police officer. The case remains pending.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

