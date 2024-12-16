GILLESPIE - A familiar face has taken over a Litchfield game and hobby business designed to provide a fun, welcoming atmosphere for people of all ages.

Jerry Ehlers, who grew up in Gillespie, is the owner of Bobbaloo’s at #7 Litchfield Plaza, and envisions the business as an alternative for “families to get together, and do things.”

“Today, it seems like so many people just sit with their phones,” said Ehlers, “or they’re always playing video games. They aren’t doing things together, as a family. I want Bobbaloo’s to be a place where people come and have fun, as a unit.”

In June 2023, Ehlers took over Bobbaloo’s, which is one of the few game and hobby outlets between Springfield and St. Louis. “Our products are getting more popular,” he said, “but these type of stores don’t usually serve small towns. I’ve had a lot of people tell me how glad they are that there’s a place like this, close to home.”

It’s a second line of business for Ehlers, who went to Gillespie High School until moving to Bunker Hill for his final semester, where he graduated. Ehlers has been a tax accountant since 1991. After practicing in Bunker Hill from 1995-2015, he has since worked in the Alton area and is now part of Accelerated Accounting and Tax Service in East Alton, where he currently lives.

Bobbaloo’s unique atmosphere and product line features card games, board games, tabletop games, Dungeons & Dragons, novelties, video games, tabletop miniatures, and sports cards, including baseball, football, hockey, wrestling, and superhero cards.

Thousands of cards are on sale at good prices at Bobbaloo’s, which also features a full-scale arcade with nine video games, including some state-of-the-art machines as well as some throwbacks from the 1990s. The business also offers paints, models, and various other collectibles, as well as refreshments.

The odd name of the business came from the previous owner. “Bobbaloo was his first Dungeons and Dragons character,” laughed Ehlers. “He used to dress up as Bobbaloo, for store advertising, conventions, and shows. He was really into it.”

Ehlers was inspired to buy the business from his own memories with his two daughters. “We played Pokemon around the house all the time, and we decided to go to a local tournament in St. Louis,” he reflected. “The guy that ran the tournament made it fun and exciting for our kids, and we decided to dive in.

We ended up going to tournaments in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and a whole lot of other places,” he said. “That was a big part of our time together, and I have such great memories of it.”

Ehlers also remembered other favorite activities of his family, and offers much the same at Bobbaloo’s. “Our family always loved playing card and board games,” he said, “and that’s pretty much my goal. I want families to have a place to come, be safe, and have fun together.”

Many customers just stop in to play the selection of board games on hand at Bobbaloo’s, including Monopoly, Clue, Risk, Life, and other classics.

“We have a pretty good core of people who come in here,” said Ehlers. “They love to play games, and they like to teach others. They also like to form group for board games, and they welcome anyone who wants to play and learn.

We’ve got plenty of Dungeons and Dragons, and we have tournaments in here all the time,” continued Ehlers. “There’s a pretty good following here, and it’s a pretty good element. There definitely aren’t any troubled people in here, and we want to keep it that way.”

“The other day, we had two people who had just moved here from New Hampshire,” commented Ehlers. “They were looking for a place like this, and they sat down and played games with our regulars.”

The business is also available to book birthday parties, art parties, and other events. There’s also Magic – The Gathering, which is one of the big upcoming events at Bobbaloo’s.

“That’s the key word – gathering,” said Ehlers. “Everyone is welcome here. We’ve got six- and seven-year-old kids in here playing games, and we have people in their eighties who like the board games. We want everyone to come in, and be part of our expanding community.”

New Year’s Eve will also be a big night at Bobbaloo’s, where people played board games until 3 a.m. last year. “We were here a long time, and it was great,” said Ehlers. “It’s certainly safer than a lot of alternatives, especially for young people.”

The business is managed by Chris Walls, who handles much of the day-to-day operations of Bobbaloo’s. Walls has extensive knowledge of the games and products, and is always willing to help.

Bobbaloo’s is open from noon-8 p.m. on Sunday, noon-11 p.m. on Friday, and noon-9 p.m. every other day except Tuesday, when the business is closed. For more information, check out the Bobbaloo’s Facebook page or call 217-556-7709.

Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville, Ill. He may be reached at 217-710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.

