GILLESPIE - Pvt. Abby Munos, of Gillespie, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Aug.11 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Munos enlisted as a 91F, Small Arms Repairer, and will be assigned to the Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program based in Shiloh, Illinois.

Munos will attend Basic Combat Training Fort Jackson, South Carolina and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Lee, Virginia.

She also received 100 percent free college tuition with the Illinois National Guard Grant and the Select Reserve Montgomery G.I. Bill.

She graduated from Gillespie High School in 2016, during her tenure she participated in softball, basketball, choir, and dance.

