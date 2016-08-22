Pvt. Abby Munos (left), of Gillespie, Illinois, shakes hands with recruiter, Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Reif, (right) of Litchfield, Illinois, after she enlisted into the Illinois Army National Guard

GILLESPIE - Pvt. Abby Munos, of Gillespie, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Aug.11 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Munos enlisted as a 91F, Small Arms Repairer, and will be assigned to the Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program based in Shiloh, Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

Munos will attend Basic Combat Training Fort Jackson, South Carolina and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Lee, Virginia.

She also received 100 percent free college tuition with the Illinois National Guard Grant and the Select Reserve Montgomery G.I. Bill.

She graduated from Gillespie High School in 2016, during her tenure she participated in softball, basketball, choir, and dance.

More like this:

Oct 29, 2024 - Gillespie Community to host Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife Monday, November 11

3 days ago - Budzinski Calls Out Predatory Drug Middlemen for Squeezing Out Rural Community Pharmacists

Aug 26, 2024 - Gillespie Community To Host Community Blood Drive With ImpactLife Monday, September 9

Jul 23, 2024 - Dana Carr Skinner Announces Bid for Macoupin County Circuit Clerk

Nov 4, 2024 - Budzinski Hosts Pharmacist Roundtable to Call Out Predatory Drug Middlemen   

 