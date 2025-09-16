GILLESPIE — Dylan C. Franko, 26, of Gillespie, was arrested and charged with aggravated fleeing following an incident on Interstate 55 on August 23, 2025.

According to charging documents, Franko fled from a Gilliespie police officer while driving a 2017 Ford passenger car and exceeded the posted speed limit by 21 miles per hour during the pursuit.

The charges were filed on September 8, 2025.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.