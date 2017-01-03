GILLESPIE - Illinois State Police District 18 reports a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday between Benld and Gillespie that resulted in driver and passengers being transported to Staunton Hospital.

Nicole Ridenhour, 32, of Gillespie, was northbound on Illinois Route 4 when her vehicle left the roadway to the right. The vehicle struck the culvert and became airborne and came to rest on its top in the middle of Illinois Route 4. The driver and passengers of vehicle, a 2012 Kia passenger car, were transported to Staunton Hospital by Gillespie-Benld Ambulance. The passengers were 4- and 8-year-old children.

Article continues after sponsor message

Illinois Route 4 was shut down for approximately 30 minutes while the vehicle was removed from the roadway. Other agencies on scene were Gillespie Fire and Rescue, Gillespie Police Department and Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office. The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been issued at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: