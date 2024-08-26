GILLESPIE - Gillespie Community will host a Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals. The blood drive will be from 1 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024 at 900 Broadway, inside Gillespie Methodist Church Gym.

All donors will receive an ImpactLife Reward Voucher for their choice of either an EGift Card $20 Whole Blood/$25 Double Reds-Target, Amazon, Walmart, Olive Garden, Subway etc., use Bonus Points in our online Rewards Store or direct a donation to Make A Wish Illinois.

What: Gillespie Community Blood Drive

When: Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, 1-6 p.m.

Where: Gillespie Methodist Church Gym, 900 Broadway, Gillespie, IL

Appointments: To donate, please contact Brenda Lowe at (217) 710-1336 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 60020 to locate the drive. Appointments are requested. You may also call ImpactLife to schedule at 800-747-5401. 2801 South 10th Street | Springfield, Illinois | (217) 753-1530

Donor Eligibility Criteria: Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before 7/15/24 are eligible to give at this drive.

About Blood Donation: Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

About ImpactLife: ImpactLife is a nonprofit community organization providing blood products and services to more than 100 hospitals and emergency medical service providers in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, as well as researchers and resource sharing partners across the country. For more information on blood inventories, donor promotions, and more, see www.bloodcenter.org and find us @impactlifeblood on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, TikTok, X and YouTube.