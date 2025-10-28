GILLESPIE — Gillespie Community will host a blood drive in partnership with ImpactLife, the regional blood supplier for local hospitals, on Monday, Nov. 10. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gillespie Methodist Church Gym, located at 900 Broadway.

ImpactLife encourages eligible donors to make appointments by contacting Brenda Lowe at (217) 710-1336 or by visiting www.bloodcenter.org using code 60020 to find the drive. Donors may also schedule appointments by calling ImpactLife directly at 800-747-5401. Appointments are requested to help manage donor flow.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years old—or 16 with parental permission—and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. Those who last gave blood on or before Sept. 15, 2025, are eligible to participate. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may also qualify. For questions regarding eligibility, ImpactLife can be reached at 800-747-5401.

Blood donation is a safe and straightforward process that typically takes 45 minutes to an hour. Successful donors at this drive will receive an ImpactLife reward of their choice, including a $20 e-gift card, a $20 donation to a charity of their choice, or bonus points for the organization’s online rewards store.

ImpactLife is a nonprofit organization that supplies blood products and services to more than 100 hospitals and emergency medical service providers across Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin. The organization also supports researchers and resource-sharing partners nationwide. More information is available at www.bloodcenter.org or on social media platforms under @impactlifeblood.

