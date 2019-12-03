ST. LOUIS - Anticipation for the late December opening of the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is spilling over into the Christmas shopping season.

Does your Christmas stocking need a plush Lord Stanley the Blue Lobster peeking out from the top? The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station has a wide variety of under-the-sea style gifts available for the holiday season.

Want to give the gift of admission to the Aquarium or a ride on the Wheel to your friends and family? St. Louis Union Station gift cards can be used at any attraction or retail point of sale at the Station. Gift cards are available at the Aquarium store or Wheel retail area. Buy gift cards online at::

https://www.stlouisunionstation.com/gift-cards#/package

Gift items also are available at the Wheel ticket area and at the St. Louis Aquarium gift shop which is open to the public in the Aquarium lobby next to the new Train Shed restaurant.

Some of the most popular items for sale include plush versions of aquarium animals, including sharks, sloths, rays and the famous blue lobster who will call the St. Louis Aquarium home. Named Lord Stanley in honor of the St. Louis Blues' Stanley Cup championship, the crustacean will have a permanent home on the second level of the aquarium. Lord Stanley also appears on a variety of T-shirts and gift items.

Clothing items featuring the Aquarium and St. Louis Wheel logos are popular with gift givers. Custom jewelry with aquatic and wheel designs is available and hand-crafted candles, Christmas ornaments and reusable straws are among the thousands of items on the shelves.

"We have really focused on finding local vendors and working with women and minority-owned businesses to create our store's items," said Chris Pittman, Union Station's retail manager. "Guests will find gifts here that they won't see anywhere else, so if someone is looking for a unique present, come visit our new store."

The Aquarium store is open daily from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Shoppers also can fill their bags each weekend at Winter Market at the Wheel, a shopping experience on the plaza outside the St. Louis Wheel. The outdoor market is open from noon until 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through December.

