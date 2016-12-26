EDWARDSVILLE – What’s under your house?

Robert Gibson, an authority on issues of land use in areas previously undermined for coal, will give a special presentation of “The Remaining Legacy of Madison County Coal Mining.”

The event, presented by the Madison County Historical Society, will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Madison County Archival Library, located at 715 N. Main Street in Edwardsville.

“Since many areas of Madison and St. Clair County are undermined by abandoned coal mines, we feel that this program will be of interest and importance to many area residents,” Madison County Historical Society’s Cindy Reinhardt said.

The presentation will feature photographs, charts and interesting facts about Madison County coal mines. Gibson will also give advice on what to do if homeowners have an issue caused by an abandoned coal mine and discuss who should have mine subsidence insurance.

The event is free for anyone who wishes to attend.

For more information about the event, please contact (618) 656-7562.

