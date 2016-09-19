EDWARDSVILLE – Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Gibbons and Madison County Sheriff John Lakin announced Monday afternoon charges of aggravated kidnapping and child abduction in the case of Katherine Elizabeth Derleth, 13, and Christopher Ray Derleth, 2 weeks old.

Christopher M. Derleth, 39, was charged Monday with aggravated kidnapping, a Class X Felony and child abduction (Class 4) in Madison County.

The aggravated kidnapping charge read: “Said defendant in committing the offense of kidnapping knowingly and secretly confined a child (male, date of birth, 9/1/16), and a child under the age of 13 years against his/her will. The child abduction charge read that the defendant intentionally violated a court order issued in the Circuit Court of Bond County on Aug. 16, 2016, which prohibited the defendant from concealing or detaining K.D. (female, date of birth 10/26/02) and a child, in that said defendant removed K.D. from her legal residence in Madison County, Illinois.”

The Sheriff’s Department said Katherine and her child went missing early Sunday morning, and police believe they are traveling with Katherine’s stepfather, Christopher Derleth. He is described as a white male, 6-foot-1, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Reports said that the two were taken from a rural Edwardsville location where Katherine and the child were staying.

“They may be in a green 1997 Mercury Villager minivan with Illinois license plate E83210, and may be traveling to West Virginia,” the sheriff’s department said in a release.

State’s Attorney Gibbons and Sheriff Lakin both said Madison County is working with authorities all the way to the East Coast.

“We believe they may be in West Virginia or along the way,” Gibbons said. “The sheriff’s office has very detailed information that will be available to authorities nationwide to help bring these two minors in to safe custody.”

Lakin said the concern is that the girl, 13 years old, and the child both need medical treatment.

“Our concern is it is the utmost urgency to get these people back into our custody and get them to medical professionals,” Lakin said. “The 19-day-old infant needs medical care, and the 13-year-old just delivered the child 19 days ago and also may need medical care. We don’t know what their living conditions are right now and what kind of medical needs they have.”

Lakin said an Amber Alert has been issued in West Virginia. Lakin and Gibbons said there was an attempt to issue an Amber Alert in Illinois, but it didn’t make criteria.

Lakin was asked if any Madison County Sheriff’s Department personnel are investigating on the East Coast and he responded: “At the present time, our resources are functioning in Madison County; However if they are located in West Virginia or Virginia or wherever, we are prepared to send investigators.”

It has been stated that Christopher M. Derleth was an avid camper and that is of concern to Lakin.

“Obviously if he is in a camping situation that ramps up the well-being of the children even higher,” Lakin said.

The two said if the 13-year-old and infant are located, investigation can continue on several fronts.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Madison County Sheriff’s office at (618) 692-4433 or 911.

