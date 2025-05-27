SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is warning Illinoisans to keep on the lookout for text message scams claiming to be from the “Illinois State Department of Motor Vehicles” that threaten to suspend vehicle registration and driving privileges.

The text messages are phishing attempts designed to trick residents into giving up personal or financial information. Recipients should not respond or open any links found in unsolicited texts and emails.

“Phishing scams are unfortunately an increasingly prevalent threat in our modern society, seeking to cheat Illinoisans out of their personal information and hard-earned money,” Giannoulias said. “Please remain vigilant to avoid these scams and report them to protect yourself and others from falling victim to fraud schemes.”

The office only sends text messages to remind residents about scheduled DMV appointments. It does not send text messages regarding driver’s license or vehicle registration status.

Illinoisans are encouraged to report scam attempts to the Federal Trade Commission by visiting reportfraud.ftc.gov.

