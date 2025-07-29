Secretary of State Alexi GiannouliasCHICAGO - Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias will launch a statewide advocacy campaign aimed at preventing insurance companies from using socio-economic data – such as credit scores, zip codes and age – to charge Illinoisans higher auto insurance rates.

As part of the “Driving Change” campaign, Giannoulias is asking Illinoisans to share their stories about unfair and discriminatory ratemaking practices through a new website and a series of Town Hall meetings across the state. The office is also urging consumers to contact their state lawmakers to support legislative reforms.

Illinois-focused studies have revealed ratemaking inequities and disparities, including insurers on average increasing rates on senior drivers and charging consumers with a safe driving record and poor credit hundreds of dollars more than someone with a DUI conviction and excellent credit. As a result, drivers from disadvantaged neighborhoods and communities of color disproportionately suffer.

