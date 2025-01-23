Giannoulias to Metro East Residents: Get Real or Get Grounded
MASCOUTAH - Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced his office will hold a REAL ID enrollment “pop-up” event at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.
The appointment-only event for Illinois residents is part of the Secretary of State’s statewide effort encouraging residents to “Get Real” prior to the federal deadline. The office hosted similar events last month at airports in Quincy and Bloomington and Peoria.
Effective May 7, 2025, the Department of Homeland Security will require airline passengers to present a REAL ID to board a domestic flight or enter federal buildings such as military bases and federal courts. Travelers will also have the option of using a valid passport to board flights.
“Partnering with airports like MidAmerica allows our office to provide REAL ID services at a convenient location for frequent travelers,” Giannoulias said. “With the REAL ID deadline fast approaching, we recommend that Illinoisans start the process now to avoid future delays and headaches. It’s time to get real or get grounded.”
The REAL ID “pop-up” event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport located at 9656 Air Terminal Drive in Mascoutah.
An appointment is required and can be made by emailing mobiledmv@ilsos.gov. The event will offer REAL ID applications, driver’s license renewals that only require the vision test and vehicle registration renewals.
Customers planning to apply for a REAL ID are encouraged to access the office’s interactive checklistto ensure they bring the correct documentation. Required documents include:
More information is available online at ilsos.gov.
