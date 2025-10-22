SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias issued a stern warning to federal ICE agents that swapping or altering license plates is illegal and will not be tolerated in Illinois.

Giannoulias is also asking for the public’s help and created a Plate Watch Hotline to allow people to report instances of license plate tampering. Giannoulias stressed that it’s illegal for anyone to switch or modify license plates on Illinois vehicles.

The warning comes amid reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are flipping and modifying state-issued license plates on vehicles to carry out their military-style deportation efforts.

In a video circulating on social media, an ICE agent is recorded telling a bystander filming their vehicle’s license plate that: “You can record all you want. We change the plates out every day.”

“Swapping out license plates or tampering with them to avoid or conceal detection is illegal, unsafe and will not be tolerated in Illinois,” Giannoulias said. “No one, including federal agents, is above the law, and we intend to hold them accountable, especially while driving on our roadways. This is a matter of public safety and protecting the wellbeing of our communities.”

In addition, Giannoulias announced his office has established a Hotline, allowing residents to report plate violations, which the Illinois Secretary of State’s office will investigate. To make a report, call the Secretary of State’s Plate Watch Hotline at (312) 814-1730 or email platewatch@ilsos.gov.

Under state law, penalties for displaying a plate on a vehicle for which it was not authorized for use or obscuring or modifying license plates in any way, include fines and potential jail time. In addition, the Secretary of State’s office has the authority to suspend or revoke the vehicle’s license plates in such instances.

Giannoulias also made clear that Illinois registered vehicles must have two license plates – front and back. And while vehicles registered in other states may only require a rear license plate, all vehicles driving on Illinois roads must have proper licensing in accordance with the laws of their state.

