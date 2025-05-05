SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias wants Illinoisans to get the facts about REAL IDs as many scramble to get one.

Giannoulias will stress the May 7, 2025 “deadline” isn’t really a deadline. On May 7, Americans will need a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or ID, or a valid passport, to board a domestic flight; however, DMVs will continue to issue REAL IDs after May 7.

Giannoulias noted if you’re not traveling after May 7, you probably don’t need a REAL ID right away. Given the recent surge at Illinois DMVs, Giannoulias advised Illinoisans who don’t need a REAL ID in May to consider holding off to avoid waits at facilities.

The primary reason for Illinoisans over the age of 18 to obtain a REAL ID is to fly domestically on a commercial aircraft after May 7. Individuals who have a valid U.S. passport, Military ID, Green Card, or Global Entry and those under the age of 18 will not need a REAL ID to fly.

He also announced the office is extending its REAL ID Saturdays program and REAL ID Supercenter until the end of May to provide more options to get one. Before visiting a DMV to get a REAL ID, Giannoulias urged residents to confirm that they actually need one

Join the briefing by Zoom on Monday, May 5, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/IPF0OC4IQEaiFwU8IcZhfA#/registration

