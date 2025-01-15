SPRINGFIELD - Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) order banning the use of Red Dye No. 3 in food products, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias renewed his call for an overhaul of the rules governing food additives to eliminate toxic chemicals from the food supply, including candy, snacks and soda.

Last year, Giannoulias pushed for the Illinois Food Safety Act to ensure a healthier food marketplace for Illinois families. The bill called for prohibiting the use of brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben, Red Dye No. 3 and titanium dioxide – all of which have been linked to serious health problems, including hyperactivity, nervous system damage, reproductive issues, hormonal damage and increased risk of cancer.

Prior to its action on Red Dye No. 3, the FDA banned the use of Brominated Vegetable Oil (BVO) last July, citing links to thyroid issues. The FDA had authorized the use of Red Dye No. 3 and BVO since the 1960s, equating to decades of consumer exposure to the dangerous additives and their associated health risks. The banning of Red Dye No. 3 in food came 35 years after it was barred from cosmetics because of cancer risks.

“Allowing the company that produces the food to decide if a chemical is safe – without having to inform the FDA – makes no sense and results in a dangerous game for American families to play,” Giannoulias said. “While the recent bans on Red Dye No. 3 and brominated vegetable oil are a step in the right direction, these actions are long overdue and a drop in the bucket considering all the additives linked to negative health outcomes that remain on shelves today. In the absence of decisive action on the part of federal authorities, Illinois must step in to keep dangerous additives out of the marketplace.”

For decades, the “generally recognized as safe” (GRAS) designation has allowed food manufacturers – not the FDA – to decide if chemical additives are safe for consumption. This legal loophole has allowed food dyes, preservatives and other chemicals to be placed on store shelves with little to no oversight from the FDA, the federal agency tasked with ensuring food is safe. Many of these GRAS ingredients have been linked to serious health problems and chronic diseases.

The Secretary of State oversees Illinois’ organ donation registry, which is one of the largest in the nation. Studies have shown that organ damage and failure is a consequence of the health risks associated with chemical additives, particularly in children. Keeping donors’ organs healthy for individuals suffering from life-threatening diseases or injuries who need transplants is critical.

European and other nations have outlawed many GRAS chemicals and mandate that corporations formulate their products with safer alternatives. In the U.S., California recently passed a law that outlaws several harmful chemicals in the food supply that goes into effect in 2027.



