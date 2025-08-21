Giannoulias Partners with IEPA to Pilot Emissions Mobile at DMV to Address Decade-Long Need for Chicago Residents Pilot program launches mobile emissions testing at Chicago South DMV to aid residents. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO – As part of the continued push to meet residents where they are and have services fit into their busy schedules, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has partnered with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) to re-establish new vehicle emissions testing locations for residents within the City of Chicago.



“For too long, Chicagoans have been forced to travel long distances for routine vehicle emissions testing, which needs to happen every two years. Working with the IEPA, we have developed a modern and convenient alternative within the City of Chicago,” Giannoulias said. “Bringing services to people where they need them, reducing the hassle and sparing a trip to the suburbs will go a long way toward improving the lives of Chicago area drivers and vehicle owners.”



“Mobile Test Units (MTUs) provide a convenient option for motorists to get their vehicle tested,” said Illinois EPA Acting Director James Jennings. “The Illinois EPA is pleased to be able to partner with the Secretary of State and have an MTU at the Chicago South Illinois Secretary of State Facility.”



Earlier this week, the Secretary of State’s office began partnering with the IEPA to pilot mobile vehicle emissions testing at the Illinois Secretary of State’s Chicago South DMV at 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The first phase of the pilot will run Monday through Friday (except Labor Day) until September 12th between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to assess the community need for this service and explore permanent solutions moving forward.



After passing an emissions test, customers will have the opportunity to purchase their vehicle registration sticker at the DMV’s annex building without having to pay an additional $9.50 charged by outside vendors.



Background:



The IEPA previously maintained a testing station in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood and nearby suburban facilities in Harwood Heights, Elk Grove Village and Tinley Park. But in 2016, then Governor Bruce Rauner privatized the emissions testing system, resulting in the shuttering of those facilities. This left motorists with only suburban options, including Bedford Park and Skokie, and not a single testing center within the city limits.



In 2022, state legislation was passed, which tasked the IEPA with bringing back emissions testing in the City of Chicago, sponsored by State Senator Sara Feigenholtz (6th District – Chicago) and State Representative Lindsey LaPointe (19th District – Chicago).



Emissions testing has been required since the federal Clean Air Act was amended in 1990. Chicago and other major metropolitan areas around the country, which don’t meet federal air quality standards, have been required to test the emissions of residents’ gas-powered vehicles every other year. In Illinois, this applies to residents living in areas near Chicago and St. Louis.



The Transportation Research Board published a study in 2018 showing the move came at a cost to hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans, with the biggest impact affecting low-income and minority drivers.