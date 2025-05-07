SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias unveiled the Springfield Flagship Center today, designed to improve the DMV experience and offer more services to Central Illinois residents.

The Springfield Flagship Center, located at the site of the Secretary of State’s former driver’s facility, 2701 S. Dirksen Parkway, operated since 1975 as a standard DMV until it closed in July 2022 for renovations and repairs.

The Flagship Center now offers 32 full-service counters, or more than twice as many the former facility. In addition, each of those employees has now been cross-trained, enabling them to offer drivers and vehicle services at every station, which will reduce wait times and get customers out the door faster.

The employees staffing the new Flagship Center were transferred from three relocated local DMV facilities. Those facilities include the DMV facility located at 316 N. Klein Street; the DMV facility located at 1650 Wabash Avenue; and the Vehicle Services Department located in the Howlett Building, 501 S. 2nd Street, Room 312, on the Capitol Complex Grounds.

The Flagship Center not only sports a new look but streamlines operations and brings in new services from other Secretary of State departments not commonly found in Illinois DMVs.

“The Springfield Flagship Center showcases the efficiencies generated by all our modernization initiatives under one roof,” Giannoulias said. “I could not be prouder to unveil something different: a new experience that, from development to execution, makes customer service a top priority.”

The facility includes a Fast Lane kiosk and services from the office’s Business, Index, Personnel and Administrative Hearings departments.

At 42,000 square feet, the Flagship Center is nearly double the size of the existing DMV facilities in Springfield combined.

The Springfield Flagship Center will offer a hybrid system of both walk-in and appointment services from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will also participate in the office’s REAL ID Saturday program, offering walk-in REAL ID services from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 31. Appointments can be made by visiting www.ilsos.gov or calling (800) 252-8980.

“When we commit to improving processes and outcomes for folks accessing critical services, we can better serve our community. This new flagship DMV will allow operations to run more smoothly and effectively, putting the needs of families, workers and seniors first,” said Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (13th District – Springfield). “Congratulations to Springfield on this incredible new Flagship Center!”

“Today marks a major step forward in providing our residents with faster and more efficient services,” said Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher. “The Springfield Flagship Center is truly fitting for a Capital city like ours.”

“This flagship DMV represents a major investment in modernizing state services,” said State Senator Doris Turner (48th District—Springfield). “It’s not just about new walls and new desks — it’s about dignity, accessibility, and better service for the people of the 48th District.”

“This center isn’t just a renovated building—it’s a renewed promise to the people we serve,” said State Senator Sally Turner (44th District—Lincoln). “By embracing innovation and putting residents first, we’re setting a new standard for what government service can and should be.”



“This is a proud day for Springfield as we open the Flagship Center,” said State Representative Mike Coffey (95th District—Springfield). “Customers will enjoy shorter wait times, enhanced accessibility, and a modernized facility when they walk through these doors.”

“Government should work efficiently for the people it serves,” said State Representative Sue Scherer (96th District—Decatur). “The Springfield Flagship Center proves what’s possible when we prioritize innovation and customer service.”

The services offered at the Flagship Center include:

Administrative Hearings & Reinstatements: Both formal and informal hearings for drivers whose privileges have been suspended or revoked for a single DUI and assorted other violations; and reinstatement fee payments.

Business Services: In-person expedited services; obtaining certified copies of business records; filing documents, including articles of incorporation and amendments for corporations and various types of LLCs; filing reinstatements to return their business to good standing, filing trademarks with the office; and Commercial and Farm Truck services.

Index Services: Walk-in service for customers obtaining apostilles and certificates of authority for foreign use documents. Due to the sensitive nature of the documents being certified, customers must provide physical original copies and services are not offered digitally.

Personnel Services: Employment testing required for most entry-level and all DMV employees. The office will also offer a hub of public-use computers for those with limited access or need assistance to submit job applications.

Fast-Lane Kiosk: Renew driver’s licenses, state IDs and purchase vehicle stickers in less than two minutes. The kiosk prints vehicle registration stickers and temporary identification documents for customers immediately on site.

One Stop-Shop: The Flagship Center is the 20th Secretary of State facility to adopt the One-Stop-Shop model. Employees at One-Stop-Shop DMVs are cross-trained to provide driver’s and vehicle services, allowing customers to access both sets of services at a single customer service counter.

Driving & Road Exams: The Flagship Center will offer a comprehensive slate of driving and road exams including Motorcycle, Class A, B, C, and Commercial.

